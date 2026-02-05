ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Disburses ₹172 Crore To 15,000 Beneficiaries Under Minority Welfare Schemes

Speaking at the event, KMDC Managing Director Sheikh Latif said the schemes were designed to provide financial support across multiple sectors. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Minority Development Corporation (KMDC) has disbursed ₹172 crore to around 15,000 beneficiaries during the 2025–26 financial year under various welfare schemes aimed at education, employment, and entrepreneurship among minority communities.

The benefits were distributed at a programme held at Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru, attended by Minister for Minority Affairs Zameer Ahmed Khan. Speaking at the event, KMDC Managing Director Sheikh Latif said the schemes were designed to provide financial support across multiple sectors. “This year alone, around 14,000 to 15,000 beneficiaries have received financial assistance amounting to ₹172 crore through different schemes,” he said.

Education, Foreign Scholarships And Vehicle Support

A major focus of the current year has been on education loans and foreign education support. According to KMDC officials, the foreign scholarship scheme has seen significant demand, with financial assistance ranging between ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh for eligible students pursuing higher education abroad.

“About 225 applicants applied under the foreign scholarship scheme, and nearly 200 eligible candidates received assistance totalling ₹20 crore,” Sheikh Latif said. He added that for students who do not qualify due to university ranking criteria, KMDC offers interest-free loans of up to ₹20–30 lakh, repayable after completion of the course.

The vehicle scholarship scheme has also been expanded. Initially launched with a budget of ₹10 crore to support 666 beneficiaries, the scheme received an additional ₹1 crore under the Voluntary Development Plan. This has increased the number of beneficiaries to nearly 1,300 this year. Officials said the figure could reach around 1,500 by opting for auto-rickshaws instead of taxis.

Unlike schemes for backward classes that involve a loan component, the minority vehicle scheme provides a full subsidy of ₹3 lakh, officials clarified.