Karnataka DGP Mandates Birthday, Anniversary Leaves For Police Personnel
An order issued by the DGP says the move is aimed at boosting morale of police personnel and reduce stress.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) MA Salim on Thursday mandated birthday and anniversary leave for police personnel to 'boost morale and increase productivity'.
The order, dated January 29, underlined that spending quality time with family helps maintain a balance between professional and personal life and contributes to better discipline and performance in service. “Taking leave on these special days helps officers and personnel recharge emotionally, spend quality time with their families and maintain a balance between duty and personal life. This boosts morale, reduces stress and improves overall job satisfaction, thereby increasing productivity,” the circular stated.
It added, "This humanitarian act not only recognizes their sacrifices but also builds loyalty and strengthens the commitment of the police force, contributing to better discipline and performance in the service. In this context, all unit officers have been directed to grant leave without fail to police officers and personnel who request leave on the occasion of their birthdays and wedding anniversaries."
This comes months after the state, which is also home to some of the world’s biggest IT firms, offered paid menstrual leave to all working women in corporate jobs.
