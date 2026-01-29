ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka DGP Mandates Birthday, Anniversary Leaves For Police Personnel

The order, dated January 29, underlined that spending quality time with family helps maintain a balance between professional and personal life and contributes to better discipline and performance in service. “Taking leave on these special days helps officers and personnel recharge emotionally, spend quality time with their families and maintain a balance between duty and personal life. This boosts morale, reduces stress and improves overall job satisfaction, thereby increasing productivity,” the circular stated.

It added, "This humanitarian act not only recognizes their sacrifices but also builds loyalty and strengthens the commitment of the police force, contributing to better discipline and performance in the service. In this context, all unit officers have been directed to grant leave without fail to police officers and personnel who request leave on the occasion of their birthdays and wedding anniversaries."

This comes months after the state, which is also home to some of the world’s biggest IT firms, offered paid menstrual leave to all working women in corporate jobs.