Karnataka DGP In Trouble After Videos Of Him In An Allegedly Compromising Act With Woman Goes Viral; DGP Dismisses Videos As Fabricated

Bengaluru: Senior IPS officer of DGP rank from Karnataka, Ramachandra Rao, on Monday found himself in a controversy after video clips showing him in a purportedly compromising act with a woman inside his office while in uniform went viral.

Rao dismissed these clips as fabricated and AI-generated with the intention to malign his image. "I am consulting my lawyers, and I will initiate legal action against the people involved in this. I am shocked. All these videos are fabricated," Rao reacted after the videos went viral on social media.

Rao also met Home Minister G Parameshwara to place his version. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would get the matter investigated, and disciplinary action would be initiated against the senior officer. "I came to know about these videos in the morning. I will order an inquiry. We will not spare anyone. Nobody is above the law," he said.