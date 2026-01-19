Karnataka DGP In Trouble After Videos Of Him In An Allegedly Compromising Act With Woman Goes Viral; DGP Dismisses Videos As Fabricated
DGP Ramachandra Rao dismissed these clips as fabricated and AI-generated with the intention to malign his image.
By Anil Gejji
Published : January 19, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: Senior IPS officer of DGP rank from Karnataka, Ramachandra Rao, on Monday found himself in a controversy after video clips showing him in a purportedly compromising act with a woman inside his office while in uniform went viral.
Rao dismissed these clips as fabricated and AI-generated with the intention to malign his image. "I am consulting my lawyers, and I will initiate legal action against the people involved in this. I am shocked. All these videos are fabricated," Rao reacted after the videos went viral on social media.
Rao also met Home Minister G Parameshwara to place his version. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would get the matter investigated, and disciplinary action would be initiated against the senior officer. "I came to know about these videos in the morning. I will order an inquiry. We will not spare anyone. Nobody is above the law," he said.
Rao is the father of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who is now behind bars in the multi-crore gold smuggling case. Rao was sent on compulsory leave then. An inquiry that followed to verify if Rao was helping her in gold smuggling gave him a clean chit, after which he was appointed as DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE).
In one of the clips, Rao is seen allegedly kissing and cuddling a woman while seated in uniform at his office. The video is reportedly shot while he was serving in Belagavi. "I was serving in Belagavi eight years back," Rao said. However, he did clarify the link between his stint in Belagavi and the videos.