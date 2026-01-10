ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Demands Centre To Compensate GST Rationalisation Loss

Bengaluru: Compensating the revenue loss triggered by GST rate rationalisation, sharing excise duty on tobacco and cess on pan masala with the states, increasing Centre's share towards salaries of anganwadi and Asha workers and releasing Rs 5,300 crore announced in the 2023-24 budget for Upper Bhadra project are some of the key demands the Karnataka Government has put forth before the Centre ahead of the presentation of the 2026-27 budget.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda presented the state's wishlist to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the pre-budget meeting held in Delhi on Saturday.

"Even though Karnataka has been a major contributor to national growth, GST changes, rising social commitments, climate shocks and rapid urbanisation have shrunk its fiscal space, necessitating corrective fiscal measures in its budget 2026-27. In this context, I wish to place these demands for consideration in the upcoming union budget," he said.

Among others, the prominent demands of Karnataka include compensating revenue loss it suffered due to GST rate rationalisation. Byeragowda said post-GST rationalisation, the state's GST growth has fallen from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, resulting in a Rs 5,000 crore shortfall this year and Rs 9,000 crore annually.

"While the centre has offset this loss by levying cess on pan masala and excise duty on tobacco, states lack similar flexibility. Therefore, a robust revenue protection mechanism for states should be put in place besides ensuring full compensation for revenue loss," he urged the Centre.

He also demanded sharing of excise duty on tobacco and cess on pan masala with the states at a 50:50 ratio to restore fiscal equity and cooperative federalism. "States bear the public health, enforcement and regulatory costs, but cess proceeds remain outside the divisible pool," he added.

The Karnataka Minister also requested for the release of pending central share towards implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that Karnataka government has released Rs 13,004 crore in advance over and above its share to avoid disruption of works under the scheme.