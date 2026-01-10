Karnataka Demands Centre To Compensate GST Rationalisation Loss
Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda presented the state's wishlist to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the pre-budget meeting held in Delhi on Saturday
Published : January 10, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: Compensating the revenue loss triggered by GST rate rationalisation, sharing excise duty on tobacco and cess on pan masala with the states, increasing Centre's share towards salaries of anganwadi and Asha workers and releasing Rs 5,300 crore announced in the 2023-24 budget for Upper Bhadra project are some of the key demands the Karnataka Government has put forth before the Centre ahead of the presentation of the 2026-27 budget.
"Even though Karnataka has been a major contributor to national growth, GST changes, rising social commitments, climate shocks and rapid urbanisation have shrunk its fiscal space, necessitating corrective fiscal measures in its budget 2026-27. In this context, I wish to place these demands for consideration in the upcoming union budget," he said.
Among others, the prominent demands of Karnataka include compensating revenue loss it suffered due to GST rate rationalisation. Byeragowda said post-GST rationalisation, the state's GST growth has fallen from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, resulting in a Rs 5,000 crore shortfall this year and Rs 9,000 crore annually.
"While the centre has offset this loss by levying cess on pan masala and excise duty on tobacco, states lack similar flexibility. Therefore, a robust revenue protection mechanism for states should be put in place besides ensuring full compensation for revenue loss," he urged the Centre.
He also demanded sharing of excise duty on tobacco and cess on pan masala with the states at a 50:50 ratio to restore fiscal equity and cooperative federalism. "States bear the public health, enforcement and regulatory costs, but cess proceeds remain outside the divisible pool," he added.
The Karnataka Minister also requested for the release of pending central share towards implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that Karnataka government has released Rs 13,004 crore in advance over and above its share to avoid disruption of works under the scheme.
"Reimbursement of advances is crucial for easing the fiscal stress on the state's exchequer and the timely completion of works," he said.
He demanded the Centre to reconsider the design of VBGRAMG scheme to make it demand-driven rather than allocation-based besides ensuring uncapped central funding as it was earlier. "The state would require approximately Rs 2,000 crore annually to provide livelihood security to the tune of 13 crore persons-days unless the centre's assistance," Byregowda said.
Karnataka also demanded an additional allocation of Rs 796 crore under PM-AASHA for the timely rollout of the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) for 2026-27. Byregowda said additional allocation was necessary as the state proposes PDPS for eight crops, including maize, soyabean, mango, chilli, onion and tomato.
Highlighting that the central contribution to salaries of anganwadi, Asha, cooks/helpers has remained stagnant for years, the Karnataka government requested the Union Finance Minister to revise the central share in salaries of anganwadi and Asha workers to Rs 8000 per month and that of cooks and helpers to Rs 5,000 a month.
He also reiterated the demand for declaring the Upper Bhadra Project as a national project and releasing Rs 5,300 crore central assistance as announced in the 2023-24 Union Budget.
Krishna Byregowda also requested for the speedy release of Rs 5,495 crore of special grants, Rs 6,000 crore of state-specific grants as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. He also demanded Rs 5,000 crore additional central support beyond the state's annual allocation for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region.
