ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Declares 101 Taluks Drought-Hit Amid Severe Rainfall Deficit

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has declared 101 taluks across the state as drought-affected following rainfall deficit during the ongoing monsoon season.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara announced the decision at a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. He said the government had reviewed rainfall data from June 1 to August 12 and conducted a ground-level assessment before identifying the drought-hit areas.

Of the 101 taluks declared drought-affected, 89 are facing severe drought conditions, while 12 have been classified as moderately drought-affected.

Parameshwara said the drought situation would be reviewed every 15 days and additional areas could be declared drought-affected depending on rainfall and other prescribed criteria.

According to the minister, Karnataka was expected to receive 666 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 26 but received only 465 mm, resulting in a 31% deficit. Southern interior Karnataka recorded a 41% rainfall deficit, while the monsoon region reported a 35% deficit and the coastal region a 24% deficit.

Of the state's 29 districts, 190 taluks have recorded a rainfall deficit, while 13 taluks are facing a severe deficit. The government assessed the drought situation based on criteria prescribed by the Centre, including prolonged dry spells, sowing levels, crop conditions, soil moisture, groundwater levels and water availability in lakes and reservoirs. Ground-level assessments were conducted at the hobli level before the final declaration.

Parameshwara said the state had set a target of sowing across 84 lakh hectares, of which around 60 lakh hectares had been sown. However, a large portion of the sown area has been affected by the lack of rainfall.

Ragi, paddy, maize and sorghum crops have reportedly suffered damage. Of the 4.36 lakh hectares targeted for horticultural crops, around three lakh hectares had been sown, with onion, pepper and tomato crops also affected by the dry conditions.

The minister said groundwater levels were declining in several areas, with water levels falling to depths of over 1,000 feet in some locations.

The state has around 76% water storage across its reservoirs. In the Cauvery basin, KRS is at 61% capacity, Kabini at 66%, Hemavati at 83% and Harangi at 99%, with overall storage in the basin at 72%.

In the Krishna basin, Ghataprabha is at 100%, Bhadra at 81%, Tungabhadra at 90%, Narayanpur at 100% and Almatti at 99%.

Parameshwara said drinking water availability is a major concern as borewells are drying up in several areas.

Water is currently being supplied through tankers to 190 villages out of 758 villages facing shortages. In addition, 48 tankers are supplying water to 114 wards across 18 urban local bodies.