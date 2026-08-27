Karnataka Declares 101 Taluks Drought-Hit Amid Severe Rainfall Deficit
Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara announced the decision at a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has declared 101 taluks across the state as drought-affected following rainfall deficit during the ongoing monsoon season.
Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara announced the decision at a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. He said the government had reviewed rainfall data from June 1 to August 12 and conducted a ground-level assessment before identifying the drought-hit areas.
Of the 101 taluks declared drought-affected, 89 are facing severe drought conditions, while 12 have been classified as moderately drought-affected.
Parameshwara said the drought situation would be reviewed every 15 days and additional areas could be declared drought-affected depending on rainfall and other prescribed criteria.
According to the minister, Karnataka was expected to receive 666 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 26 but received only 465 mm, resulting in a 31% deficit. Southern interior Karnataka recorded a 41% rainfall deficit, while the monsoon region reported a 35% deficit and the coastal region a 24% deficit.
Of the state's 29 districts, 190 taluks have recorded a rainfall deficit, while 13 taluks are facing a severe deficit. The government assessed the drought situation based on criteria prescribed by the Centre, including prolonged dry spells, sowing levels, crop conditions, soil moisture, groundwater levels and water availability in lakes and reservoirs. Ground-level assessments were conducted at the hobli level before the final declaration.
Parameshwara said the state had set a target of sowing across 84 lakh hectares, of which around 60 lakh hectares had been sown. However, a large portion of the sown area has been affected by the lack of rainfall.
Ragi, paddy, maize and sorghum crops have reportedly suffered damage. Of the 4.36 lakh hectares targeted for horticultural crops, around three lakh hectares had been sown, with onion, pepper and tomato crops also affected by the dry conditions.
The minister said groundwater levels were declining in several areas, with water levels falling to depths of over 1,000 feet in some locations.
The state has around 76% water storage across its reservoirs. In the Cauvery basin, KRS is at 61% capacity, Kabini at 66%, Hemavati at 83% and Harangi at 99%, with overall storage in the basin at 72%.
In the Krishna basin, Ghataprabha is at 100%, Bhadra at 81%, Tungabhadra at 90%, Narayanpur at 100% and Almatti at 99%.
Parameshwara said drinking water availability is a major concern as borewells are drying up in several areas.
Water is currently being supplied through tankers to 190 villages out of 758 villages facing shortages. In addition, 48 tankers are supplying water to 114 wards across 18 urban local bodies.
Of the state's 2,559 gram panchayats, around 2,029 are likely to face severe drinking water shortages, he said.
The drought has also created concerns over fodder availability for livestock. Karnataka currently has around 151 lakh metric tonnes of fodder, which is estimated to be sufficient for approximately 33 weeks.
However, 49 taluks have less than 20 weeks of fodder availability. Pavagada has less than 10 weeks of fodder stock, according to the minister. District commissioners have been directed to procure fodder and ensure its availability in affected areas.
Parameshwara said around 49 lakh farmers had paid crop insurance premiums and that several drought-hit areas were facing food insecurity.
District commissioners in Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Raichur, Yadgir and Ballari have been instructed to provide additional employment under the VB-G Ram G scheme.
Between July and August 24, around 66.73 lakh man-days of employment were generated under the scheme, he said. The Karnataka government has earmarked around Rs 635 crore for drought-management measures.
Of this, Rs 117 crore has been released to district commissioners for drinking water arrangements, while Rs 189 crore has been released for sector-specific requirements, including drinking water measures. Another Rs 25 crore has been allocated for purchasing fodder kits.
The government has also sought funds for KMF. Around Rs 329 crore is available in the personal deposit accounts of district commissioners and has been directed to be used exclusively for drought-related measures.
The state has been sanctioned Rs 1,239 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), but the government has not yet received the funds, Parameshwara said.
He added that Karnataka's share of Rs 310 crore had been allocated, while Rs 450 crore was expected to be released during the first quarter under the SDRF. Another Rs 310 crore was to be provided through the mitigation fund, of which Rs 116 crore has been released.
The Karnataka government plans to submit a detailed drought memorandum to the Centre by the end of August.
Parameshwara said the memorandum would be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking financial assistance for drought relief.
He said Karnataka had suffered estimated drought-related losses of around Rs 39,000 crore during the previous drought and had sought Rs 18,000 crore in central compensation. The Centre subsequently provided around Rs 3,200 crore as a grant, he said.
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