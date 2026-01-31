'Truth Will Come Out': Karnataka Dy CM Orders High-Level Probe Into Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy's 'Suicide'
"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of death by gunshot. The crime scene is being thoroughly examined," said Bengaluru DCP.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday night said a high-level investigation would be conducted into the death of Confident Group founder and chairman CJ Roy, who allegedly shot himself at his office during Income Tax raids.
Speaking to media, Shivakumar said Roy is believed to have taken the extreme step after seeking a brief break during questioning by Income Tax officials. "The officials were asking him several questions, when Roy sought a break for five minutes, went inside and did this (shot himself)," he said.
The Deputy CM assured a transparent probe, and said the government would uncover the truth behind the incident. "This should not have happened. He was a good businessman. We have learnt that a team from Kerala had come, and the investigation will reveal further details. We have also been asked for a report from Delhi. Truth will come out and our government will place it before people after a detailed investigation," he said.
According to police, the incident occurred around 3-3.15 PM at Roy's office on Longford Road under Ashok Nagar police station limits. Preliminary findings suggest that Roy suffered a fatal gunshot injury.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said a case has been registered and forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), are investigating in detail. "An incident occurred within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station, where the chairman of the Confident Group (CJ Roy) shot himself. The SOCO (Scene of Crime Officer) team and the FSL team are investigating the matter. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of self-shooting. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead."
Police said the Income Tax department had been conducting searches at Roy's premises for the last 2-3 days and that a team from Kerala was also involved in the raids. Officials are examining whether IT officers were present inside the chamber at the time of the incident.
"The Income Tax team had been searching his premises for the past 2-3 days. We don't have all the details yet. There had been raids before as well. A team from Kerala had come. As of now, it appears to be a case of suicide," Singh added.
As per official sources, Roy was alone in his first-floor office chamber when he allegedly shot himself in the chest. After hearing the gunshot, IT officials rushed in and shifted him to hospital. The pistol allegedly used has been seized, and CCTV footage from the premises is being examined.
Police are also verifying whether Roy left behind any suicide note or sent any messages before the incident. Questions are being raised over why he was taken to a hospital on the outskirts of the city despite having medical facilities nearby.
Roy's family members including his wife Lina Roy and son Rohith reached Bengaluru on Saturday and arrived at the Bowring Hospital mortuary for necessary procedures.
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | The family of Confident Group Chairman C.J. Roy arrived at the post-mortem centre of Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026
C.J. Roy had shot himself yesterday. The Income Tax team had been searching his premises for the past 2-3 days. https://t.co/AUhBMm10i9 pic.twitter.com/4VJqJvHQob
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay Machindra Hakay said the crime scene is being thoroughly examined. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of death due to gunshot. Further investigation is underway," he said.
Police said the exact cause behind the alleged suicide will be ascertained after recording statements from family members and completing the preliminary investigation.
Founded 19 years ago, the Confident Group happens to be a major real estate conglomerate with operations in India, UAE, and the United States. CJ Roy, who hailed from Kochi and was brought up in Bengaluru, was known for his public engagements, philanthropy, and active presence on social media. Sources also said Roy is the Honorary Consul of Slovak Republic and has produced many films and sponsored several reality shows including in Malayalam.
