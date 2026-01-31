ETV Bharat / state

'Truth Will Come Out': Karnataka Dy CM Orders High-Level Probe Into Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy's 'Suicide'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday night said a high-level investigation would be conducted into the death of Confident Group founder and chairman CJ Roy, who allegedly shot himself at his office during Income Tax raids.

Speaking to media, Shivakumar said Roy is believed to have taken the extreme step after seeking a brief break during questioning by Income Tax officials. "The officials were asking him several questions, when Roy sought a break for five minutes, went inside and did this (shot himself)," he said.

The Deputy CM assured a transparent probe, and said the government would uncover the truth behind the incident. "This should not have happened. He was a good businessman. We have learnt that a team from Kerala had come, and the investigation will reveal further details. We have also been asked for a report from Delhi. Truth will come out and our government will place it before people after a detailed investigation," he said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3-3.15 PM at Roy's office on Longford Road under Ashok Nagar police station limits. Preliminary findings suggest that Roy suffered a fatal gunshot injury.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said a case has been registered and forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), are investigating in detail. "An incident occurred within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station, where the chairman of the Confident Group (CJ Roy) shot himself. The SOCO (Scene of Crime Officer) team and the FSL team are investigating the matter. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of self-shooting. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

Police said the Income Tax department had been conducting searches at Roy's premises for the last 2-3 days and that a team from Kerala was also involved in the raids. Officials are examining whether IT officers were present inside the chamber at the time of the incident.

"The Income Tax team had been searching his premises for the past 2-3 days. We don't have all the details yet. There had been raids before as well. A team from Kerala had come. As of now, it appears to be a case of suicide," Singh added.