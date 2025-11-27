ETV Bharat / state

Through Cryptic Message ‘Word Power Is World Power’, Karnataka DCM Asks Congress High Command To ‘Walk The Talk’

Shivakumar's cryptic message comes ahead of a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, reported to be held today in Delhi to discuss the Karnataka issue.

"The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself. Everyone has to 'walk the talk'. Word power is world power," Shivakumar posted on the X platform.

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing power struggle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday posted a cryptic message saying the 'word power is world power' besides asking everyone to 'walk the talk'.

Shivakumar has been demanding to be made the CM as per the 'secret deal' struck between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge immediately after the 2023 assembly election results were announced.

The party insiders are seeing Shivakumar's cryptic message as a reminder of the promise made to him and also an effort to gain sympathy.

Meanwhile, Kharge has said that the party high command would summon both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to Delhi to find an amicable solution to the ongoing tussle over the Chief Minister's post.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru before leaving for Delhi, Kharge said: Once I reach Delhi, discussions on the matter will begin. I will speak to four to five important leaders and decide on how to go about it (solving the problem). I will also call the CM and DCM in Delhi and hold talks with them. We will settle everything amicably," he said.

Reacting to Kharge's statement, Siddaramaiah said he would abide by whatever decision the high command takes. "Let him (Kharge) call. We will go by the high command's decision," he said.