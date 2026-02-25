ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Dalit Couple Denied Entry To Tumakuru Temple, Allowed After Official Intervention

Tumakuru: A newlywed Dalit couple, who were allegedly denied entry and abused at a village temple in Turuvekere taluk of Tumakuru district in Karnataka, were finally allowed to offer prayers following a peace meeting conducted by the local administration on Tuesday.

Officials said that the incident occurred on February 19 at the Arasamma Devi Temple in Goni Tumakuru village. The couple had entered the temple to seek blessings when some villagers objected, allegedly abused them using caste-based remarks and forced them to leave.

Following the incident, tensions rose between members of the Dalit and upper-caste communities in the village. In response, Turuvekere Tahsildar M N Kum E Ahmed convened a peace meeting on Tuesday to resolve the issue and restore harmony.

Several officials attended the peace meeting, including Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Anantharaju, Deputy Inspector T Murthy, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Shivalingaiah, and other department staff and villagers.