Karnataka: Dalit Couple Denied Entry To Tumakuru Temple, Allowed After Official Intervention
Following protests, authorities intervened, ensured access for the Dalit couple, arrested some accused, and launched awareness programmes promoting social harmony.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Tumakuru: A newlywed Dalit couple, who were allegedly denied entry and abused at a village temple in Turuvekere taluk of Tumakuru district in Karnataka, were finally allowed to offer prayers following a peace meeting conducted by the local administration on Tuesday.
Officials said that the incident occurred on February 19 at the Arasamma Devi Temple in Goni Tumakuru village. The couple had entered the temple to seek blessings when some villagers objected, allegedly abused them using caste-based remarks and forced them to leave.
Following the incident, tensions rose between members of the Dalit and upper-caste communities in the village. In response, Turuvekere Tahsildar M N Kum E Ahmed convened a peace meeting on Tuesday to resolve the issue and restore harmony.
Several officials attended the peace meeting, including Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Anantharaju, Deputy Inspector T Murthy, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Shivalingaiah, and other department staff and villagers.
After discussions with community members and officials, the meeting ended on a positive note. Tahsildar Ahmed personally accompanied the couple into the temple, holding their hands, and ensured they were allowed to have darshan of the deity. The couple entered the temple amid tight police security to prevent any untoward incidents.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed said the temple is a government institution under the Muzrai Department and does not belong to any individual or community. He stressed that everyone has equal rights at the temple.
He warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone engaging in untouchability, caste discrimination, or illegal practices. "Any form of caste abuse or denial of entry is a punishable offence under the law," he said, adding that the administration would not tolerate such incidents in the future.
The Tahsildar also announced that awareness programmes would be conducted in the village to promote social harmony. As part of this initiative, the district administration plans to organise a drama performance to educate villagers about equality and legal rights. He said that officials, including the District Magistrate, would camp in the village if necessary to ensure peace.
Based on a complaint filed, a case has been registered at the Turuvekere Police Station under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A police official said some accused persons have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.
Also Read