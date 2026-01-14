ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Crematorium Replaces Firewood With Peanut Shells In Eco-Friendly Shift

Arrangements are also in place in the crematorium for the safe storage of ashes. Packs containing burial cloth, sandalwood, shawls and lungis are available at subsidised rates. Many families return on the 11th, 12th or 13th day after cremation to perform rituals at the premises.

Spread across 32,000 square feet, Keshwapur Mukthidham has six modern cremation platforms manufactured in Shivamogga. The facility is equipped with mercury lights, a generator, toilets, bathrooms, CCTV cameras and a spacious hall with fans. Two ambulances are available, along with cold storage facilities to preserve bodies. A unique feature of the Mukthidham is the playing of a universal peace chant during cremation, irrespective of religion, to offer emotional comfort to grieving families.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jain said the idea was born from a simple thought. While people often build temples, he felt there was an equal need for dignified cremation spaces. In 1997, the residents of Keshwapur allotted land for 99 years. With support from the Jain, Kutchi and Gujarati communities, the Mukthidham was developed and is being maintained responsibly.

The Mukthidham was started in 1997 with ambulance services supported by Sudha Murty of the Infosys Foundation. It is currently managed by the Keshwapur Mukthidham Charitable Trust under the leadership of Bhawarlal C Jain. So far, more than 51,000 cremations have been conducted here.

Jain said the decision to move away from firewood was taken after repeated complaints about smoke and inconvenience, especially during the rainy season. Since March and April, cremation using peanut shells has significantly reduced smoke and air pollution, while cutting down the time required to three to three and a half hours.

Conventional cremation requires large quantities of firewood, contributing to deforestation and air pollution. While electric crematoriums are available, many families are still hesitant to accept them due to religious and cultural beliefs. Against this backdrop, Keshwapur Mukthidham introduced the use of peanut shells for cremation in March this year. On average, five to six cremations are carried out here every day.



Earlier, pyres at the crematorium were built entirely with firewood. But now, cremation is carried out using compressed peanut shell logs sourced from Challakere of Chitradurga district. The shells are processed through machines that compress them into solid log-like blocks, using the natural oil content of the shells as a binding agent. These peanut shell blocks are currently priced at Rs 10 per kilogram. The Mukthidham procures about 15 to 16 tonnes in a single consignment from Chitradurga.



For one cremation, around five to six bags of peanut shells are required, with each bag weighing 30 kilograms. Once ignited with camphor, the body is fully cremated within about three hours. Earlier, cremation using firewood would take six to seven hours and required a much larger quantity of wood. During the monsoon, wet firewood often made cremation difficult. Firewood also housed rats, ants, cockroaches and other organisms that were inadvertently burned. The switch to peanut shells has helped avoid this loss of life as well.

Ganesh Shetty, a staff member at the crematorium, said three to five bodies arrive daily for cremation. “Earlier, four to five quintals of firewood were needed for one cremation. With peanut shells, the process is faster and more efficient, and the foul smell that once troubled the public has disappeared,” he said.



The cremation fee is Rs 3,350. For economically weak families, the amount is reduced by Rs 1,000, with the shortfall borne by the trust. Materials required for the last rites of all religions and castes are available, even during late-night cremations, on payment of a nominal additional charge.



Lakshmi, another staff member, said that earlier smoke and smell caused discomfort to both workers and residents. “Now, the environment is clean and calm. Children play nearby, and the premises resemble a garden. She added that she has worked here for 18 years and has never felt fear or discomfort at the Mukthidham,” she said.

Jain further said that the Mukthidham is not run for profit but out of social responsibility, with support from community elders and volunteers. Seven staff members manage daily operations and are paid directly by the trust.