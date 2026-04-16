ETV Bharat / state

BJP ZP Member Murder Case: Karnataka Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Punishment To Congress MLA Tomorrow

Bengaluru: A special court for elected representatives will pronounce the quantum of punishment to former Karnataka Minister and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni on Friday. After hearing the arguments from the counsels of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the convicts on Thursday to decide on the sentence, Justice Santosh Gajanan Hegde said the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday.

On Wednesday, this court convicted Vinay and 16 others in the BJP Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda murder case. Yogeeshgouda was hacked to death in June 2016 at his gym in Dharwad, 400km north of Bengaluru. Assistant Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for CBI, urged the court to award not less than unpardonable life imprisonment to all the convicts, taking into account the brutality of the crime and misuse of police and the entire system.

"Fake assailants were created, and investigating agencies were misled with the intention to bury the case. Being an elected representative, Vinay misused his position to influence police officers. Efforts were made to buy witnesses. It is only after the CBI took over the case that the conspiracy in the case came to light. Since it is a well thought out and planned out murder, all convicts should be given life imprisonment," he argued.