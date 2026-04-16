BJP ZP Member Murder Case: Karnataka Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Punishment To Congress MLA Tomorrow
On Wednesday, Vinay Kulkarni and 16 others were convicted in BJP Dharwad ZP member Yogeeshgouda murder case. Gouda was hacked to death in June 2016.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: A special court for elected representatives will pronounce the quantum of punishment to former Karnataka Minister and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni on Friday. After hearing the arguments from the counsels of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the convicts on Thursday to decide on the sentence, Justice Santosh Gajanan Hegde said the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday.
On Wednesday, this court convicted Vinay and 16 others in the BJP Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda murder case. Yogeeshgouda was hacked to death in June 2016 at his gym in Dharwad, 400km north of Bengaluru. Assistant Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for CBI, urged the court to award not less than unpardonable life imprisonment to all the convicts, taking into account the brutality of the crime and misuse of police and the entire system.
"Fake assailants were created, and investigating agencies were misled with the intention to bury the case. Being an elected representative, Vinay misused his position to influence police officers. Efforts were made to buy witnesses. It is only after the CBI took over the case that the conspiracy in the case came to light. Since it is a well thought out and planned out murder, all convicts should be given life imprisonment," he argued.
Vinay's advocate, M S Shyamasundar, requested the court to hand out minimum punishment to Vinay, claiming the latter had been framed in the case for political reasons. "Vinay is a politician who has earned the confidence and trust of his voters. He has won the election without even visiting his constituency. People of his constituency need him," he said.
On his part, Vinay said he had been fixed in the case through a conspiracy, and he had no connection whatsoever with the case. "I have been in politics for the past 27 years. I have been an MLA for three times. I have not troubled anyone in my career. I have three children. I am a farmer, and I have 3,500 buffaloes. If I am sent to jail, it will have an impact on my agricultural activities. So I request for a lighter punishment," he said.
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