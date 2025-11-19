ETV Bharat / state

Meet Karnataka Couple, Who Are On Bird Conservation Mission

In their programmes, Nithyananda and Ramya, a post-graduate in commerce, tell students the importance of bird preservation, ways and means to preserve them and also the role the students can play in bird preservation. After every programme, they supply earthen pots and nests made up of wood and bamboo free of cost to students to help them embark on a journey of bird conservation.

"Started in 2017, we have so far conducted awareness programmes in over 350 schools, all government-run. The response has been immense," says Nithyananada, a post-graduate in economics.

Through their 'Gubbachchi Goodu' initiative, Nithyananda Shetty and his wife Ramya from Elianadugodu village have been reaching out to schools across Karnataka and motivating students to realise their responsibilities in preserving bird species and nurturing sustainable ecosystems.

Mangaluru: Amidst rising concerns over extreme weather conditions and environmental degradation, a couple from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, 400 km west of Bengaluru, have dedicated their life promoting bird conservation and create awareness about the environment particularly among school children.

"So far we have given thousands of earthen pots and bamboo nests to students as well as people who wish to take part in our bird conservation campaign. We also teach them where and how to place these pots and nests. It feels great and satisfying when they start keeping these pots and nests around their homes which is a first step towards caring for the winged creatures," Shetty said.

Karnataka Couple, Nithyananda and Ramya telling students the importance of bird preservation, ways and means to preserve them. (ETV Bharat)

Their awareness efforts do not stop at schools and nearby villages. They carry pamphlets whenever they travel to distant places to distribute them among co-passengers on trains and buses. "These pamphlets will always be there in our van. Wherever we go, we distribute them among people requesting them to start preserving birds," he added.

As a saying 'charity should begin at home' goes, the Shetty couple did not step out and start preaching the world about bird conservation before they themselves engaged in the activity with dedication and passion. They have reserved two acres of their land for bird conservation for over a decade now. They have put up artificial nets all over the land for birds to come and stay, created an artificial water body for birds to quench their thirst and grown different fruit-bearing trees like chikku, guava, banana, jackfruit, nerale and kuntu nerale for birds to feed on. "Whatever fruits we grow in this land are all meant for birds. We never eat them," he says.

The relentless efforts of the Shetty couple have yielded positive results as hundreds of birds of different species visit their farm every year. "The number is increasing with every passing year. It shows, if we care for birds and provide them the ecosystem that they need, they will come and stay," Shetty added.

Shetty thanks his mother for his passion for bird conservation. "My mother was always very kind to birds. She used to provide water and food grains to birds. Whenever I asked why she is doing this, she used to tell me like human beings, even birds also feel hungry and thirsty. They also feel helpless like we do when we don't get food and water from time to time. This left a lasting impression on me besides making me take this path as a mission of my life," he added.