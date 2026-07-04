ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Couple Seeks Euthanasia After Alleged Water Supply Cut By Panchayat

Belagavi: A couple in Karnataka's Belagavi district has filed a petition seeking euthanasia, alleging that town panchayat officials disconnected the drinking water supply to their home and they have been living without water for four days.

The couple, Manjunath Savadi and his wife Shruti Savadi, residents of Gurupet in Channamma Kittur town, submitted their application to the Tahsildar's office, stating they had lost the will to live due to continuous harassment.

Shruti alleged that panchayat officials had intervened in a family dispute and disconnected their water supply despite have cleared all pending water bills. "There has been no water in our house for the last four days. How can we live like this? We have paid the outstanding water bill. The officials cut off our water connection because of a family dispute," she alleged.