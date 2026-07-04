Karnataka Couple Seeks Euthanasia After Alleged Water Supply Cut By Panchayat
Shruti alleged that panchayat officials had intervened in a family dispute and disconnected their water supply despite have cleared all pending water bills.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Belagavi: A couple in Karnataka's Belagavi district has filed a petition seeking euthanasia, alleging that town panchayat officials disconnected the drinking water supply to their home and they have been living without water for four days.
The couple, Manjunath Savadi and his wife Shruti Savadi, residents of Gurupet in Channamma Kittur town, submitted their application to the Tahsildar's office, stating they had lost the will to live due to continuous harassment.
Shruti alleged that panchayat officials had intervened in a family dispute and disconnected their water supply despite have cleared all pending water bills. "There has been no water in our house for the last four days. How can we live like this? We have paid the outstanding water bill. The officials cut off our water connection because of a family dispute," she alleged.
The couple also said that their electricity supply had previously been disconnected and said they were tired of the harassment from relatives and others. In their petition, they requested that euthanasia be granted before the town panchayat on July 6. The application was submitted to Tahsildar Kalagowda Patil through a Grade-2 Tahsildar.
However, Kittur Tahsildar Kalagowda Patil said the administration had counselled the couple after receiving their petition. He added that officials had directed the town panchayat to restore and continue the water supply to their residence.
Patil further said that steps would be taken to ensure that such an incident does not happen to anyone else in the future.
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