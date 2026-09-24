Karnataka Couple Assaulted By Puri Hotel Staff For Complaining About Hair In Food
Susmita, who is pregnant for seven months, has reportedly sustained an injury to her abdomen. A case has been registered at the Sea Beach PS.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Puri: A tourist couple from Karnataka was allegedly assaulted by the staff of a hotel in Odisha's Puri after complaining about a strand of hair in the food, police said on Thursday.
Later, they were rescued by the police and were taken to the district hospital for treatment. The victims have been identified as C Bharat Chandra and his wife, Susmita R, from Mysuru. Susmita, who is pregnant for seven months, has reportedly sustained an injury to her abdomen, police said.
"We had come to Puri to seek the blessings of the Lord. However, it is unfortunate that there is no safety for women here. I and my family members were attacked by the hotel staff assaulted me because I was recording a video of the assault. We were beaten up after questioning why we should pay for substandard food. I request the Puri police to please ensure I get justice. We will never visit Puri in the future," Susmita said.
The entire incidnet was recorded on a mobile phone, based on which a case has been registered at the Sea Beach police station and an investigation has been launched.
Station in-charge Inspector Manas Chakra said a group of tourists from Mysuru came to Puri. After visiting the beach, they placed an order for food at the Taste of Bengal hotel. Upon finding a hair in the food, they asked the hotel staff to replace the dish, he added.
Chakra said the hotel staff demanded additional payment for the replacement. "When the tourists insisted that they would make the payment only after the food was replaced, the staffer brutally assaulted them after bringing down the shutter. C Bharat Chandra and his wife, Susmita R, sustained serious injuries," he added.
The inspector said a complaint regarding this incident has been lodged at the Sea Beach police station and an investigation is underway. The hotel's CCTV footage is being examined. Action will be taken in accordance with the law against whoever is identified during the investigation," he added.
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