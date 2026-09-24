ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Couple Assaulted By Puri Hotel Staff For Complaining About Hair In Food

Puri: A tourist couple from Karnataka was allegedly assaulted by the staff of a hotel in Odisha's Puri after complaining about a strand of hair in the food, police said on Thursday.

Later, they were rescued by the police and were taken to the district hospital for treatment. The victims have been identified as C Bharat Chandra and his wife, Susmita R, from Mysuru. Susmita, who is pregnant for seven months, has reportedly sustained an injury to her abdomen, police said.

"We had come to Puri to seek the blessings of the Lord. However, it is unfortunate that there is no safety for women here. I and my family members were attacked by the hotel staff assaulted me because I was recording a video of the assault. We were beaten up after questioning why we should pay for substandard food. I request the Puri police to please ensure I get justice. We will never visit Puri in the future," Susmita said.

The entire incidnet was recorded on a mobile phone, based on which a case has been registered at the Sea Beach police station and an investigation has been launched.