Karnataka Council Election Results Leave BJP-JDA Combine Shocked
D K Shivakumar delivered a masterstroke to the opposition parties in the first election he faced after becoming Chief Minister early this month.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: While the Upper House election results shocked the alliance partners BJP and the JDS, the Congress won five seats, demonstrating its political strategy. Through this, D.K. Shivakumar delivered a masterstroke to the opposition parties in the first election he faced after becoming Chief Minister early this month.
Cross-voting in the Legislative Council elections greatly shocked the BJP and JDS parties. MLAs from both parties cross-voted for the Congress candidate, effectively expressing no confidence in their respective leadership. A total of 11 BJP and JDS MLAs reportedly cross-voted.
Cross-voting by three BJP MLAs: The results surprised the state BJP leaders, who had not suspected cross-voting by their MLAs. Three of its MLAs cross-voted for Congress, leaving the state BJP leadership worried, even though two of its candidates, Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil, won the elections comfortably.
The BJP had instructed its MLAs to cast 30 votes each for both candidates. However, Raghu Kautilya got 29 votes, and one vote cast for him was invalid. On the other hand, Lingaraj Patil received only 27 votes. The three BJP MLAs who were supposed to vote for Lingaraj Patil cast their votes for the Congress candidate.
The BJP has 63 MLAs, comprising its own 62 MLAs and Janardhan Reddy. However, the total votes polled for the two candidates were only 56. The party had instructed to cast a total of 60 first preference votes, 30 each for the two candidates. Three MLAs, Duryodhana Aihole, Krishna Nayak and Chandu Lamani, were asked to give their first preference votes to the JDS candidate. The BJP had also appealed to expelled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to give his first preference vote to the JDS candidate.
JDS candidate gets only 14 votes: Meanwhile, JDS candidate Govinda Raju suffered a humiliating defeat after receiving only 14 votes, despite the party's assembly strength of 18. It is unknown how many of the 18 MLAs voted against Govind Raju, party insiders believe that 6-7 MLAs might have cross-voted.
Congress secured 151 votes: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivakumar, who devised a brilliant strategy, delivered an unexpected shock to the alliance partners. Not only did he ensure all 135 Congress MLAs voted for the party candidates, but he also managed to drive a wedge in the opposition camp by securing 11 votes from them.
Five Congress candidates received a total of 151 votes, including 135 votes from the party, 3 from independents and two expelled BJP MLAs, ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, along with 11 votes from the opposition camp. Congress candidate BK Hariprasad received 30 votes, PV Mohan 29 votes, BS Shivanna 30 votes, Thippanappa Kamakanura 30 votes and Vinay Karthik 32 votes.
I know who cross-voted: Kumaraswamy
Union Minister and Karnataka JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy said that he knows the names of his MLAs who voted against the party candidate. "I have all the details, including the names of my MLAs who cross-voted. I was expecting this result from the beginning," he said while reacting to the party's humiliating defeat.
He said he decided to field a candidate despite having no numbers only to keep his MLAs intact. "Except G T Devegowda, I wanted to keep all my 17 MLAs intact. That is the reason why I fielded a candidate. But now I have realised one should not believe others beyond a point," he said.
Vijayendra warns action against cross-voters
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said that the party would take disciplinary action against party MLAs who cross-voted. "There is no question of leaving them. I have sought an appointment with the party high command. I will discuss the matter with them and initiate disciplinary action against MLAs who cross-voted," B Y Vijayendra said.
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