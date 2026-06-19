ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Council Election Results Leave BJP-JDA Combine Shocked

In this image received on June 18, 2026, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar congratulates five Congress candidates, Thippannappa Kamknoor, PV Mohan, BK Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna B S, and Vinay Karthik Prakash, who emerged victorious in the Legislative Council seats that went to polls. ( ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: While the Upper House election results shocked the alliance partners BJP and the JDS, the Congress won five seats, demonstrating its political strategy. Through this, D.K. Shivakumar delivered a masterstroke to the opposition parties in the first election he faced after becoming Chief Minister early this month.

Cross-voting in the Legislative Council elections greatly shocked the BJP and JDS parties. MLAs from both parties cross-voted for the Congress candidate, effectively expressing no confidence in their respective leadership. A total of 11 BJP and JDS MLAs reportedly cross-voted.

Cross-voting by three BJP MLAs: The results surprised the state BJP leaders, who had not suspected cross-voting by their MLAs. Three of its MLAs cross-voted for Congress, leaving the state BJP leadership worried, even though two of its candidates, Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil, won the elections comfortably.

The BJP had instructed its MLAs to cast 30 votes each for both candidates. However, Raghu Kautilya got 29 votes, and one vote cast for him was invalid. On the other hand, Lingaraj Patil received only 27 votes. The three BJP MLAs who were supposed to vote for Lingaraj Patil cast their votes for the Congress candidate.

The BJP has 63 MLAs, comprising its own 62 MLAs and Janardhan Reddy. However, the total votes polled for the two candidates were only 56. The party had instructed to cast a total of 60 first preference votes, 30 each for the two candidates. Three MLAs, Duryodhana Aihole, Krishna Nayak and Chandu Lamani, were asked to give their first preference votes to the JDS candidate. The BJP had also appealed to expelled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to give his first preference vote to the JDS candidate.

JDS candidate gets only 14 votes: Meanwhile, JDS candidate Govinda Raju suffered a humiliating defeat after receiving only 14 votes, despite the party's assembly strength of 18. It is unknown how many of the 18 MLAs voted against Govind Raju, party insiders believe that 6-7 MLAs might have cross-voted.

Congress secured 151 votes: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivakumar, who devised a brilliant strategy, delivered an unexpected shock to the alliance partners. Not only did he ensure all 135 Congress MLAs voted for the party candidates, but he also managed to drive a wedge in the opposition camp by securing 11 votes from them.