Karnataka Contractors Threaten To Stop Work & Protest If Their Rs 33K Crore Pending Bills Not Cleared By November

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) on Friday threatened to stop works from December if their pending dues running upto Rs 33,000 crore were not cleared within a month. They also alleged that the commission racket has continued unabated under the Congress regime too.

Addressing a press conference, Association President R Manjunath said that despite making several requests and meeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 2-3 times in the last two-and-a-half years since this Government came to power the contractors only got assurances but not the money.

"Whenever we put pressure they release 10% -15% of the payment. Now that we are completely pushed to the wall, we have no option but to go on strike and stop work," he added. He said the contractors are planning to write to All Incdia Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking their intervention. "We will also meet Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, if possible," he added.