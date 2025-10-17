Karnataka Contractors Threaten To Stop Work & Protest If Their Rs 33K Crore Pending Bills Not Cleared By November
The contractors also alleged that MLAs cutting across party lines from the Kalyana-Karnataka region, seeking 20% commission in awarding tenders
Published : October 17, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) on Friday threatened to stop works from December if their pending dues running upto Rs 33,000 crore were not cleared within a month. They also alleged that the commission racket has continued unabated under the Congress regime too.
Addressing a press conference, Association President R Manjunath said that despite making several requests and meeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 2-3 times in the last two-and-a-half years since this Government came to power the contractors only got assurances but not the money.
"Whenever we put pressure they release 10% -15% of the payment. Now that we are completely pushed to the wall, we have no option but to go on strike and stop work," he added. He said the contractors are planning to write to All Incdia Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking their intervention. "We will also meet Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, if possible," he added.
Manjunath said the bills worth Rs 33,000 crore were pending for clearance from eight departments from Rs 52,000 crore in 2023. The Major Irrigation Department headed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has maximum dues of Rs 12,000 crore, followed by the Public Works Department with Rs 9,000 crore dues. Other departments that owe money to contractors are; Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (Rs 3,600 crore), Minor Irrigation Department (Rs 3,200 crore), Urban Development Department (Rs 2,000 crore), Labour Department (Rs 800 crore) and Housing Department (Rs 1,500 crore).
To a question, Manjunath said only the Public Works Department is following seniority in clearing bills despite instructions from the CM. Honourary President of the Association Jagannath B Shegaji alleged that a majority of MLAs from the Kalyana-Karnataka region, irrespective of parties, have been taking 20% commission for awarding tenders.
It may be recalled that the Association had accused that Ministers in the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai were taking 40% commission. Cashing in on the allegation, the Congress, then in opposition, ran a 'PayCM' campaign that contributed to its victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.
