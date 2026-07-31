ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Congress Leader Vinay Kulkarni's MLA Status Restored After High Court Suspends Life Sentence In Murder Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of BJP leader Yogeesh Gouda. The court also suspended the life imprisonment order imposed by the Special Court of MLAs and MPs.

The state court granted bail on the condition that a bond of Rs 5 lakh and a surety should be provided and that he should not leave the country without permission.

Vinay Kulkarni had filed a petition seeking the quashing of the order of the Special Court of People's Representatives that sentenced him to life imprisonment in the Yogeesh Gouda murder case. The division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Nawaz, which heard the petition, passed this order. Vinay Kulkarni's MLA seat has been restored as the High Court has issued a stay on the order declaring him 'guilty'.

On June 15, 2016, Yogeesh was murdered at his gym in Dharwad during the small hours. Dharwad police investigations led to the arrest of six persons, who confessed to have killed the BJP functionary over a property dispute.

The Siddaramaiah-led government handed over the case to the CBI three years later. Vinay whose name did not figure in the original case was included in the fresh FIR filed by the central agency. He was arrested in November 2020.