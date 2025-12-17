Karnataka Congress Stages Protest Against Dropping Mahatma Gandhi's Name From Rural Employment Scheme
CM Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of indulging in hate politics and working against the interests of the poor.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLAs led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Wednesday staged a protest against the Central government's decision to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural employment guarantee scheme and the alleged hate politics against the party leadership in the National Herald case.
All MLA and the MLCs protested in front of the Gandhi statue at Suvarna Soudha Belagavi where the state legislature session is underway.
Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said the decision to change the name of the rural employment guarantee scheme reflects the “anti-poor stand mindset of the BJP”. "The BJP leaders, who never liked the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, also don't like the poor. They cannot accept any schemes that are aimed at helping the poor. They even opposed our government's guarantee schemes rolled out to help the poor, Dalits and minorities," he said.
Referring to Delhi court's decision to not take cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the ED in the National Herald case, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP leaders of indulging in hate politics by trying to implicate Congress leaders in false cases and tarnish their images. "The BJP is indulging in such tactics to hide its failures in all fields," he said.
Hitting out at BJP for its alleged vendetta politics, Shivakumar said the Congress party cannot be defeated by false cases and conspiracies. "Vendetta politics is BJP's style. The Delhi court decision has proved that BJP's false cases don't last long. BJP can't defeat us through conspiracies," he said.
Hailing the Delhi court verdict as a victory of the truth, Shivakumar said the verdict would put an end to BJP's conspiracies. "They conspired to put Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi behind bars. But their plans have failed now," he said while calling upon Congressmen to strengthen the hands of Sonia and Rahul.
