Karnataka Congress Stages Protest Against Dropping Mahatma Gandhi's Name From Rural Employment Scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee leaders, protest against the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from rural employment guarantee sheme in Bengaluru ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLAs led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Wednesday staged a protest against the Central government's decision to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural employment guarantee scheme and the alleged hate politics against the party leadership in the National Herald case.

All MLA and the MLCs protested in front of the Gandhi statue at Suvarna Soudha Belagavi where the state legislature session is underway.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said the decision to change the name of the rural employment guarantee scheme reflects the “anti-poor stand mindset of the BJP”. "The BJP leaders, who never liked the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, also don't like the poor. They cannot accept any schemes that are aimed at helping the poor. They even opposed our government's guarantee schemes rolled out to help the poor, Dalits and minorities," he said.