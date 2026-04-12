ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Congress Overhauls Minority Wing After Chairperson's Resignation

​Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has initiated a major restructuring of its Minority Cell following the resignation of its chairperson, K Abdul Jabbar.

In a swift move to address internal friction, the party has dissolved all minority committees at the state, district, assembly, and block levels. ​The decision was confirmed through an official statement on social media, indicating that the party will soon form a new committee after consulting with various organizational stakeholders. The sweeping change comes at a time when the ruling party is grappling with internal disagreements over recent electoral strategies.

​Jabbar submitted his resignation on Saturday in a letter addressed to KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He expressed deep dissatisfaction with how the party handled the Davanagere South by-election, alleging that minority leaders were sidelined during the campaign.

​"Recent political developments in Davanagere and across Karnataka during the by-elections have forced me to take this step," Jabbar stated in his letter. He further explained that the lack of consultation had caused significant distress among party workers. "There was no direct attempt from party leaders to take inputs from the Minority Department. My colleagues are disappointed, and I share those same feelings," he added.