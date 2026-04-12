Karnataka Congress Overhauls Minority Wing After Chairperson's Resignation
KPCC's Minority Cell chairperson Abdul Jabbar had resigned on Saturday expressing dissatisfaction over party's handling of the Devanagere South byelection.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has initiated a major restructuring of its Minority Cell following the resignation of its chairperson, K Abdul Jabbar.
In a swift move to address internal friction, the party has dissolved all minority committees at the state, district, assembly, and block levels. The decision was confirmed through an official statement on social media, indicating that the party will soon form a new committee after consulting with various organizational stakeholders. The sweeping change comes at a time when the ruling party is grappling with internal disagreements over recent electoral strategies.
Jabbar submitted his resignation on Saturday in a letter addressed to KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He expressed deep dissatisfaction with how the party handled the Davanagere South by-election, alleging that minority leaders were sidelined during the campaign.
"Recent political developments in Davanagere and across Karnataka during the by-elections have forced me to take this step," Jabbar stated in his letter. He further explained that the lack of consultation had caused significant distress among party workers. "There was no direct attempt from party leaders to take inputs from the Minority Department. My colleagues are disappointed, and I share those same feelings," he added.
The resignation has shed light on broader tensions within the party. Reports suggest that the Congress high command received negative feedback regarding the roles of Jabbar and Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan during the campaign. There have been allegations of internal sabotage and factionalism, particularly in the Davanagere South region.
Other senior leaders too have voiced their concerns. MLA Rizwan Arshad noted that tensions arose because the party insisted on a single candidate name, while MLC Saleem Ahmed suggested that a "conspiracy" had been hatched by some within the party to undermine the Congress candidate. Despite these internal clashes, Saleem Ahmed maintained that minority voters remained largely supportive of the party.
Political observers believe this total revamp is an attempt by the Congress leadership to restore discipline and unity. By dissolving the existing committees, the party aims to clear the path for a fresh start, though the move highlights the ongoing challenges of managing diverse interests within the state unit. As the KPCC prepares to rebuild these local departments, the focus remains on whether these changes can bridge the current gaps in leadership and strategy.
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