ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Congress MLA Offers To Resign Over Over Elephant Relocation; Mudigere Farmers Warn of Bandh

The proposal was temporarily halted following objections to bringing the elephants into Bhadra.



36 elephants already driven towards Chikkamagaluru



Motamma said 36 elephants had already been driven up to Karbyle by Monday morning and were expected to be moved towards Tathkola forest by night. She alleged that the Forest Department had failed to manage the existing human-wildlife conflict in Mudigere, where people had lost their lives in elephant and wild bison attacks.



She warned that the arrival of another 50-60 elephants could result in the herd scattering across different parts of the constituency within a day or two, damaging coffee and arecanut plantations, paddy fields and threatening residential areas. Small and medium farmers and tourism-dependent communities could also suffer substantial losses.



"Protecting the lives, property and peace of my constituency's people is my foremost responsibility. My conscience does not allow me to remain a mute spectator when my people are being pushed into danger," she stated, urging the Speaker to accept her resignation immediately.



Farmers oppose operation, former Deputy Speaker warns of bandh



Meanwhile, farmers, coffee growers, residents and representatives of various political parties in Mudigere have opposed the operation. During discussions in the presence of forest officials, they insisted that the elephants should not be driven towards Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary through their region.



They warned if the operation continued despite public opposition and resulted in any untoward incident, the government and Forest Department would be held responsible. Former Deputy Speaker MK Pranesh said Chikkamagaluru's elected representatives said they discussed the issue with ministers in Bengaluru and that they would wait until Monday evening or Tuesday morning for the government's response.



"If the elephants are to remain here, we will have to call upon the public, farmers and coffee growers to come together and organise a Mudigere bandh," Pranesh warned. The conflicting demands from Belur residents, who want the elephants moved out, and Mudigere residents, who oppose their entry, have left the Forest Department facing a difficult situation, with the herd unable to move forward or return without encountering resistance.



Shivalinge Gowda defends relocation decision



Responding to the controversy, Hassan district in-charge Minister Shivalinge Gowda said Motamma's decision to resign was her personal choice. He maintained that the operation was being carried out in accordance with the Forest Minister's directions and that he had no direct role in the decision. "I spoke to Nayana last night and requested her to handle the issue. I explained our position to her. Whether she is convinced or not is her decision," he said.



Gowda said elephants could not be allowed to continue feeding on farmers' agricultural land and that the decision was to move them to Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over around one lakh hectares. He said the elephants had to be taken through Chikkamagaluru to reach the sanctuary and that local residents might face some inconvenience for around 15 days.



He also said Motamma had not mentioned his name in her resignation letter and urged the media not to politicize the issue. With protests mounting in Mudigere and opposition also emerging in Belur over the ongoing operation, the Forest Department faces the challenge of resolving the dispute while addressing concerns over human safety, farmers' livelihoods and human-wildlife conflict.