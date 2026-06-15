Zameer Ahmed Khan Supporters March To Karnataka Assembly, Demand Deputy CM Post
Some former corporators and local politicians took part in the demonstration.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: Supporters of Congress legislator and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan staged a 'Vidhana Soudha Chalo' protest in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, demanding that he be inducted into the state cabinet and appointed as Deputy Chief Minister. The protest march began from Padarayanapura and proceeded towards Vidhana Soudha, with former corporators and local politicians participating in the demonstration.
Protesters raised slogans seeking what they described as justice for Zameer Ahmed Khan and called on the Congress leadership to reward him with a key position in the government. The agitation was led by Imran Pasha and Arif Pasha, considered close associates of Zameer Ahmed Khan. The police later detained the protesters.
The agitation comes amid continuing dissatisfaction among Khan’s supporters after he was reportedly left out during the initial phase of cabinet formation. Sources said Khan had met senior party leaders to convey his concerns over not being accommodated in the government.
At the same time, repeated protests by his supporters have drawn criticism from sections within the Congress, with many party leaders viewing the demonstrations as an embarrassment to the ruling party.
Meanwhile, former minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who was also excluded, had reportedly advised his followers against staging protests. Instead, he urged them to win over the party high command through prayers and peaceful efforts. Several other Congress leaders are said to have similarly restrained their supporters from demonstrating against the party.
Political observers believe that the controversy has continued to affect his prospects within the party, even as his supporters intensify their demand for a cabinet berth and the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.
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