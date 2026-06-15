ETV Bharat / state

Zameer Ahmed Khan Supporters March To Karnataka Assembly, Demand Deputy CM Post

Bengaluru: Supporters of Congress legislator and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan staged a 'Vidhana Soudha Chalo' protest in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, demanding that he be inducted into the state cabinet and appointed as Deputy Chief Minister. The protest march began from Padarayanapura and proceeded towards Vidhana Soudha, with former corporators and local politicians participating in the demonstration.

Protesters raised slogans seeking what they described as justice for Zameer Ahmed Khan and called on the Congress leadership to reward him with a key position in the government. The agitation was led by Imran Pasha and Arif Pasha, considered close associates of Zameer Ahmed Khan. The police later detained the protesters.

The agitation comes amid continuing dissatisfaction among Khan’s supporters after he was reportedly left out during the initial phase of cabinet formation. Sources said Khan had met senior party leaders to convey his concerns over not being accommodated in the government.