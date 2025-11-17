ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Conclave-2 Raises Concerns Over SIR And Its Impact On Democracy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Conclave-2, organised by Eddelu Karnataka along with 'Our Vote Our Right' Campaign, brought together political analysts, economists and civil society representatives to discuss the Election Commission’s plan to implement the Special Integrated Revision (SIR) across India.

The event, held at Gandhi Bhavan from 10 am to 2 pm, highlighted what the speakers described as serious risks to democratic processes and voter rights.



Public Indifference and the Risks Ahead



Economist and commentator Parakala Prabhakar opened his address by questioning whether people truly understand what SIR is and why it is being opposed. He said two forms of danger are unfolding. One comes from administrators, but the other, he noted, comes from within society itself. “The biggest threat is our indifference. Those in power act with confidence because they know we will not react,” he said.



He pointed to incidents such as the attack on a chief justice in open court, long-standing violence in Manipur and rising unemployment, and said the public did not respond with the seriousness these situations demanded.

“Manipur has been burning for almost two years and we remain silent. Household debt has touched historic highs and savings are at historic lows, yet we do not question anyone,” Prabhakar said. Referring to rural distress, he said the funds set aside for the rural job guarantee scheme were exhausted within six months last year. “Our lack of response sends a clear message. Those in power believe they can do anything and people will stay quiet,” he added.