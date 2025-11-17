Karnataka Conclave-2 Raises Concerns Over SIR And Its Impact On Democracy
The speakers expressed concern over public indifference towards SIR while stressing the need to resist it.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Conclave-2, organised by Eddelu Karnataka along with 'Our Vote Our Right' Campaign, brought together political analysts, economists and civil society representatives to discuss the Election Commission’s plan to implement the Special Integrated Revision (SIR) across India.
The event, held at Gandhi Bhavan from 10 am to 2 pm, highlighted what the speakers described as serious risks to democratic processes and voter rights.
Public Indifference and the Risks Ahead
Economist and commentator Parakala Prabhakar opened his address by questioning whether people truly understand what SIR is and why it is being opposed. He said two forms of danger are unfolding. One comes from administrators, but the other, he noted, comes from within society itself. “The biggest threat is our indifference. Those in power act with confidence because they know we will not react,” he said.
He pointed to incidents such as the attack on a chief justice in open court, long-standing violence in Manipur and rising unemployment, and said the public did not respond with the seriousness these situations demanded.
“Manipur has been burning for almost two years and we remain silent. Household debt has touched historic highs and savings are at historic lows, yet we do not question anyone,” Prabhakar said. Referring to rural distress, he said the funds set aside for the rural job guarantee scheme were exhausted within six months last year. “Our lack of response sends a clear message. Those in power believe they can do anything and people will stay quiet,” he added.
SIR Must Be Resisted as a 'Democratic Concern'
Speaking in the main session on the implications of SIR, Shivasundar said the issue was not limited to political parties. “SIR is not a problem only for the Opposition. It is a challenge for the entire country. Even if political parties choose not to oppose it, people must,” he said. He called the campaign against SIR a part of a wider struggle to protect democratic values.
Shivasundar referred to Bihar’s recent election experience, saying concerns about vote manipulation were raised before polling but were dismissed once the results were announced.
“Even without SIR, hate-based politics and strategies that exclude communities have spread. Now, with SIR, new rules have been introduced that did not exist in the People’s Representation Act of 1950 or the voter registration rules of 1960,” he said. He argued that the Election Commission is responsible for including eligible voters, not verifying anyone’s citizenship. According to him, SIR alters this balance and places the burden on voters to prove their own eligibility.
Shivasundar said the announcement of SIR in Bihar in 2025 marked the beginning of a wider rollout, and the process has now started in 12 states. “By the time the next census is completed, most states will have undergone SIR,” he said. He also criticised recent changes in the selection process of Election Commissioners, noting that removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel weakens the independence of the institution.
Call for Public Vigilance and Wider Participation
Speakers at the conclave said the need of the hour is a united movement. Shivasundar argued that opposition parties have not been able to respond effectively, adding that civil society must now take responsibility.
The programme also featured Madhav Deshpande, Harish Narsappa, Tara Rao, Advocate Manavi and Noor Sridhar, who summarised the discussions. Participants said the concerns around SIR require public awareness and sustained resistance. The conclave concluded with a call for citizens to prepare for a larger movement to protect democratic rights.
