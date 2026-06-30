SIR in Karnataka: EC Clarifies Mapping, CM Announces Residential Certificates And 49,320 Facilitation Centres
The Chief Electoral Officer clarified that voters whose details have not yet been mapped will not lose their names from the electoral rolls.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka commenced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Tuesday.
The Election Commission launched a month-long house-to-house verification exercise across the state while the Congress government simultaneously announced measures to help citizens complete the process without losing their voting rights.
According to Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar, the SIR exercise is progressing smoothly, with voter mapping already reaching 91.61 percent across Karnataka.
Of the state's 5,54,32,314 registered voters, details of 5,07,79,810 electors have already been mapped, while 46.52 lakh voters are yet to be mapped.
Districts including Kodagu, Dharwad and Bagalkot have recorded over 98 percent mapping, while 126 Assembly constituencies have crossed the 95 percent mark.
Anbukumar clarified that voters whose details have not yet been mapped will not lose their names from the electoral rolls.
"Irrespective of mapping, electors continue to remain in the electoral rolls and they will receive customised enumeration forms during the house-to-house verification," he said.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household between June 30 and July 29, making three visits if residents are unavailable.
If no one is present, BLOs will paste stickers carrying visit details and contact information. Nearly 1.88 crore such stickers have been printed for use across the state.
Citizens may also submit their enumeration forms online through the Election Commission portal.
The CEO urged voters not to hand over supporting documents during the initial house visits.
"Documents will be required only if discrepancies arise after the draft electoral roll is published on August 5. Electors will be informed accordingly," he said.
Explaining the issue of "logical discrepancies", Anbukumar said these may arise because of spelling errors, incorrect addresses, gender mismatch or unrealistic age differences between parents and children.
"These discrepancies will be examined after publication of the draft rolls, and electors will have adequate opportunity to submit supporting documents," he added.
The Election Commission said extensive preparations have been completed for the exercise. More than 6,800 election officials, including district election officers, electoral registration officers, election tahsildars and 5,950 Booth Level Officers, have been deployed.
Nearly 1,15,112 Booth Level Agents representing recognised political parties have also undergone training to assist voters during the process.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that the state government will issue Permanent Residential Certificates both online through the Seva Sindhu portal and offline through Nadakacheris, Bengaluru One, Karnataka One and Grama One centres to help eligible citizens complete the SIR process.
"Whoever wants a permanent residential certificate will get it online and offline," Shivakumar said.
He also announced the establishment of 49,320 facilitation centres across wards and polling booths to assist voters.
The Chief Minister said over 5.5 crore citizens who already possess caste certificates can download them digitally for use during the SIR process. Appealing to voters to cooperate with BLOs, he said, "From June 30 to July 29, BLOs will visit every house with enumeration forms. Fill them up and submit them. If you don't submit the forms, there could be complications."
Calling voting a fundamental democratic right, Shivakumar added, "The right to vote is the right to live."
In Bengaluru alone, nearly 9,000 BLOs have begun field operations across 28 Assembly constituencies, where over one crore voters are enrolled.
Nearly 76.3 percent of voter mapping has been completed in the city, while about 24.6 lakh electors remain to be mapped.
Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao appealed to citizens not to panic if their names are yet to be mapped or cannot be linked with the 2002 electoral roll.
"Voters can submit the required details and relevant documents directly to their BLOs to ensure their names continue in the draft electoral roll," he said.
The Election Commission has scheduled publication of the draft electoral roll on August 5, followed by a period for claims and objections until September 4.
After disposal of objections by October 3, the final electoral roll will be published on October 7, completing the Special Intensive Revision process.
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