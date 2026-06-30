ETV Bharat / state

SIR in Karnataka: EC Clarifies Mapping, CM Announces Residential Certificates And 49,320 Facilitation Centres

The SIR exercise is progressing smoothly in Karnataka ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka commenced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Tuesday.

The Election Commission launched a month-long house-to-house verification exercise across the state while the Congress government simultaneously announced measures to help citizens complete the process without losing their voting rights.

According to Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar, the SIR exercise is progressing smoothly, with voter mapping already reaching 91.61 percent across Karnataka.

Of the state's 5,54,32,314 registered voters, details of 5,07,79,810 electors have already been mapped, while 46.52 lakh voters are yet to be mapped.

Districts including Kodagu, Dharwad and Bagalkot have recorded over 98 percent mapping, while 126 Assembly constituencies have crossed the 95 percent mark.

Anbukumar clarified that voters whose details have not yet been mapped will not lose their names from the electoral rolls.

"Irrespective of mapping, electors continue to remain in the electoral rolls and they will receive customised enumeration forms during the house-to-house verification," he said.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household between June 30 and July 29, making three visits if residents are unavailable.

If no one is present, BLOs will paste stickers carrying visit details and contact information. Nearly 1.88 crore such stickers have been printed for use across the state.

Citizens may also submit their enumeration forms online through the Election Commission portal.

The CEO urged voters not to hand over supporting documents during the initial house visits.

"Documents will be required only if discrepancies arise after the draft electoral roll is published on August 5. Electors will be informed accordingly," he said.

Explaining the issue of "logical discrepancies", Anbukumar said these may arise because of spelling errors, incorrect addresses, gender mismatch or unrealistic age differences between parents and children.

"These discrepancies will be examined after publication of the draft rolls, and electors will have adequate opportunity to submit supporting documents," he added.