ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Coffee Estate Owner Assaults Dalit Workers From Tamil Nadu Over Wages

The incident occurred as the workers requested higher wages. However, the owner of Brahmagiri coffee estate Bharat brandishing a gun, reportedly knocked a woman to the ground and beat her mercilessly, while also assaulting other workers and subjecting them to verbal abuse.

A case has been registered against Bharat at Mallanduru police station under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Bharat allegedly went into hiding and a manhunt has been launched to trace him, said police.

Sources said a group of 34 Dalit labourers, including women, had arrived from Kalakurichi village in Tamil Nadu to work at the Brahmagiri coffee estate in Baggasagodu village. It is alleged that after the workers had worked at the estate for four days, Bharat paid them a wage of only Rs 300. But the workers relented and tried to leave for another estate in a hired vehicle.

Enraged by this, Bharat, intercepted the workers on the estate road. Although the workers had already returned the money—which had been given to them via the mestri (supervisor)—Bharat demanded that they return the amount. When the workers and the mestri insisted that the money had already been returned, Bharat allegedly fired into the air with a gun and proceeded to assault the workers indiscriminately with a pipe.

The affected workers have filed a complaint with the police, stating that Bharat knocked a woman to the ground and assaulted her while still holding the gun. He reportedly demanded, "How dare you speak to me while wearing footwear? Do you dare to talk back to an estate owner who employs thousands of people?"

However, despite a video of the incident going viral on social media, police failed to register a case against the accused, showing negligence even after Friday night had passed. Following strong opposition from Dalit and labor organizations, the police registered a case against the accused only on Saturday morning under the Dalit Atrocities Act.