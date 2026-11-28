Karnataka Coffee Estate Owner Assaults Dalit Workers From Tamil Nadu Over Wages
The incident occurred at Brahmagiri coffee estate at Baggasagodu village under Mallanduru police station. The accused is absconding, reports Rajkumar.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: A coffee estate owner allegedly assaulted his Dalit workers from Tamil Nadu at Karnataka's Baggasagodu village in Chikkamagaluru district.
The incident occurred as the workers requested higher wages. However, the owner of Brahmagiri coffee estate Bharat brandishing a gun, reportedly knocked a woman to the ground and beat her mercilessly, while also assaulting other workers and subjecting them to verbal abuse.
A case has been registered against Bharat at Mallanduru police station under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Bharat allegedly went into hiding and a manhunt has been launched to trace him, said police.
Sources said a group of 34 Dalit labourers, including women, had arrived from Kalakurichi village in Tamil Nadu to work at the Brahmagiri coffee estate in Baggasagodu village. It is alleged that after the workers had worked at the estate for four days, Bharat paid them a wage of only Rs 300. But the workers relented and tried to leave for another estate in a hired vehicle.
Enraged by this, Bharat, intercepted the workers on the estate road. Although the workers had already returned the money—which had been given to them via the mestri (supervisor)—Bharat demanded that they return the amount. When the workers and the mestri insisted that the money had already been returned, Bharat allegedly fired into the air with a gun and proceeded to assault the workers indiscriminately with a pipe.
The affected workers have filed a complaint with the police, stating that Bharat knocked a woman to the ground and assaulted her while still holding the gun. He reportedly demanded, "How dare you speak to me while wearing footwear? Do you dare to talk back to an estate owner who employs thousands of people?"
However, despite a video of the incident going viral on social media, police failed to register a case against the accused, showing negligence even after Friday night had passed. Following strong opposition from Dalit and labor organizations, the police registered a case against the accused only on Saturday morning under the Dalit Atrocities Act.
Several laborers, including a woman who sustained severe injuries during the incident, have been admitted to the Chikkamagaluru District Hospital for treatment. The Chikkamagaluru DSP visited the hospital and recorded statements of the injured workers. Leaders of labor organizations accompanied the workers to the District SP’s office and submitted a request demanding strict legal action against the accused.
Speaking to ETV Bharat regarding the incident, Palani, one of the assaulted labourers, stated that a group of 34 people had arrived from Tamil Nadu to work at the Brahmagiri Estate. When the management paid them lower wages, the workers decided to leave to seek employment elsewhere.
"Enraged by this, the estate owner, Bharat, threatened the workers with a gun and assaulted them. During the attack, he severely assaulted a woman who was part of the group. He also attacked the mestri, striking him with the gun," he said.
Palani said the workers had returned the money that had been paid to them. He alleged that the owner assaulted them because he wanted to force them to continue working at his estate for lower wages.
Commenting on the incident, G Raghu, the district secretary of CPI, stated. "Such cruelty against people who left their homes to earn a living through manual labour is highly condemnable. Strict legal action must be taken against the culprit. A complaint has been filed with the Superintendent of Police (SP), who has assured that stringent legal measures will be taken. The SP has promised to arrest the perpetrator—who is currently absconding—within a day," he said, adding if justice is ensured for the workers, his party will launch an agitation.
A police officer said a probe has been initiated into the incident.
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