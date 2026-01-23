ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM Urges His AP Counterpart Naidu, NDA Allies To Raise Voice Against VB-GRAM G In Parliament

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged his counterpart from Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu and other NDA allies to raise their concerns over VB-GRAM G openly in Parliament.

Siddaramaiah's insistence is based on media reports that Naidu privately raised concerns with the Centre over the implementation of the VB-GRAM G Act, especially regarding the altered funding pattern and sought an alternative financial assistance for Andhra Pradesh.

"These concerns are politically significant and consequential for Centre-State relations. They are also important as they come from a key ally of the BJP whose support is critical to the Narendra Modi Government. But they cannot be addressed through selective concessions or private assurances. If Naidu finds the new framework unsustainable, then these concerns must be raised openly in Parliament," he said.

Further, he said, the Congress and Opposition-ruled states, including Karnataka, for months, have warned that the VB-GRAM G Act weakens cooperative federalism by shifting financial responsibility to states. A BJP ally now echoing these concerns exposes a clear rupture within the NDA and undermines the BJP's defence of the law. The BJP and the Union Government must explain why the same objections were earlier dismissed as political criticism, he added.