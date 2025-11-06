ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM To Meet Sugar Mill Owners, Farmers To Break Deadlock Over Sugarcane Procurement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold separate meetings with sugarcane growers and sugar mill owners on Friday (November 7) to break the deadlock between the two over the sugarcane procurement price.

The CM will first meet with sugar mill owners at 11 AM, followed by a meeting with farmers at 1 PM the same day. Siddaramaiah told reporters after the cabinet meeting that, after talks with both groups, the government will announce its decision on the procurement price.

Thousands of sugarcane growers from Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts, known as 'sugar bowls of the state', have been on an indefinite protest for the past one week, demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugar cane excluding harvesting and transportation (H&T) costs. They have also called for the blocking of state and national highways on Friday.

"I appeal to farmers to withdraw their protest and come for talks. The Government is sympathetic towards their demands," Siddaramaiah said.

For the current sugar season, the Union Government has announced a fair and remunerative price of Rs 3,550 per tonne for sugarcane, with a 10.25 per cent recovery (which means one quintal of sugarcane must yield 10.25 kg of sugar). This includes the H&T cost of around Rs 770.

After the farmers began their protests last week, sugar mill owners responded by offering Rs 3,200 per tonne excluding H&T costs. Farmers rejected this offer and insisted on a minimum of Rs 3,400 per tonne. Mill owners cited restrictions on sugar exports, ethanol production, and the non-revision of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugar since 2019 as reasons for their financial constraints.

As the deadlock continued and the support for farmers' protest started swelling, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil visited Gurlhosur in Belagavi district, the epicentre of the protests, with an offer to set up a meeting between farmers and the sugar mill owners to find an amicable solution. But the farmers rejected the offer.

The issue was discussed in detail in Thursday’s cabinet meeting. There, it was decided to hold separate talks with mill owners and farmers in an effort to reach an amicable solution.