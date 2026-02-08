ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches MSIL Chits' New Software

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that people's savings invested in Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) are secure as the institution functions under government backing. He was speaking in Bengaluru after launching MSIL Chits’ new software and mobile application on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said MSIL has earned public trust over several decades as a government institution. The chit fund system under MSIL began in 2005 and has since grown steadily.

Karnataka CM Launches MSIL Chits' New Software (ETV Bharat)

"A culture of saving is very important. Money saved today helps during times of need," Siddaramaiah said. He added that people, especially women, should consider investing savings received under government guarantee schemes such as Shakti, Gruhalakshmi, Yuvanidhi and Annabhagya. "These schemes are implemented without discrimination. The savings from them can be invested securely," he noted.



He said that the safety of investment is a major concern in private chit transactions, where there is a risk of fraud. "MSIL, being a government institution, provides assurance that people's investments are protected," he said. According to him, while the returns may be around five percent, the focus of the institution is on financial security rather than high profits.



Target to Expand Chit Business in Karnataka