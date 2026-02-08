Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches MSIL Chits' New Software
Published : February 8, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that people's savings invested in Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) are secure as the institution functions under government backing. He was speaking in Bengaluru after launching MSIL Chits’ new software and mobile application on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said MSIL has earned public trust over several decades as a government institution. The chit fund system under MSIL began in 2005 and has since grown steadily.
"A culture of saving is very important. Money saved today helps during times of need," Siddaramaiah said. He added that people, especially women, should consider investing savings received under government guarantee schemes such as Shakti, Gruhalakshmi, Yuvanidhi and Annabhagya. "These schemes are implemented without discrimination. The savings from them can be invested securely," he noted.
He said that the safety of investment is a major concern in private chit transactions, where there is a risk of fraud. "MSIL, being a government institution, provides assurance that people's investments are protected," he said. According to him, while the returns may be around five percent, the focus of the institution is on financial security rather than high profits.
Target to Expand Chit Business in Karnataka
The Chief Minister pointed out that chit fund transactions in Kerala amount to about Rs 47,000 crore, whereas in Karnataka the volume is around Rs 500 crore. MSIL now aims to increase chit transactions in the state to Rs 10,000 crore in the coming years.
"There is a guarantee that the savings people invest for education, health, marriage and housing needs are secure," he said. He stressed that earning money alone is not enough and that safe investment is equally important.
The newly launched software and mobile app are expected to improve customer access and streamline MSIL's chit operations. The digital platform will allow subscribers to manage accounts and transactions more easily.
Siddaramaiah also referred to concerns over borrowers falling into debt cycles with microfinance companies. He said the Small and Micro Loan Ordinance 2025 has been introduced to protect people facing harassment after taking small loans. "This law is meant to safeguard those who are under pressure due to loan recovery practices," he said.
With the launch of the digital platform and a renewed focus on investor protection, the government is seeking to expand MSIL’s reach while assuring citizens that their savings remain safe.
