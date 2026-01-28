Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Gets Relief As Bengaluru Special Court Accepts B Report in Muda Case
The Lokayukta police had filed the B report in early 2025 giving a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy.
Bengaluru: In a big relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi, the special court for people's representative on Wednesday accepted the closure report (B report) in the Muda case filed by the Lokayukta police.
Muda case pertains to alleged illegal allotment of sites in which Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and his brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy were accused. Justice Santosh Gajanan Hegde on Wednesday upheld the B report of the Lokayukta police while disposing of a petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna questioning a clean chit to Siddaramaiah and his family members. The court had reserved the verdict after completing hearing.
Krishna said he would question the decision of the special court in the high court. "I would not rest until all the culprits are punished," he told reporters in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah and his wife were accused of illegally getting 14 sites worth over Rs 50 crore - the price was admitted by the CM himself - in a posh locality in Mysuru city in lieu of 3.2 acres of agriculture land which the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda) reportedly acquired illegally.
Questioning the allotment, Krishna had approached the special court for people's representative in Bengaluru in August 2024 seeking a probe. He had also argued that the agriculture land did not belong to the CM's family. Siddaramaiah countered the allegation stating that the land was gifted to his wife by her brother and there was no illegality whatsoever.
In the meantime, Krishna also got the assent of the Governor to prosecute the Chief Minister, a mandatory legal requirement. The high court upheld the Governor's decision dismissing Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the assent.
This followed an FIR in which Siddaramaiah, Parvathi and Mallikarjun Swamy were prime accused and the probe was handed over to the Lokayukta police. In February 2025, Lokayukta police filed a 'B' report against Siddaramaiah and other accused after questioning them.