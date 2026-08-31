ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM Shivakumar Launches BDA Land Allotment For Farmers, Says Land Losers Must Get their Due

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar launching BDA's digital land allotment programme for landowners who surrendered their properties in the presence of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, BDA Chairman N A Haris, MLAs S R Vishwanath and S Muniraju and BDA Commissioner Manivannan on Monday in Bengaluru. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday launched the Bangalore Development Authority's (BDA) digital land allotment programme for landowners who surrendered their properties for the Dr K Shivarama Karanth Layout, marking a major step towards resolving the long-pending claims of farmers who have waited nearly 18 years for developed sites.

At a programme held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, Shivakumar initiated the digital allotment process covering nearly 30 million square feet of land.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, BDA Chairman N A Haris, MLAs S R Vishwanath and S Muniraju, BDA Commissioner Manivannan and other officials attended the programme.

'Land Losers Must Receive Proper Compensation’

Shivakumar said the government's policy would extend beyond Bengaluru and ensure that people surrendering land for government and public development projects receive their rightful benefits.

“Those who sacrifice their land for government projects should receive proper compensation and incentives. The documentation must be legally correct and bogus registrations will not be entertained,” he said.

He said the government was working towards proper surveying and documentation of land assets across Karnataka.

According to Shivakumar, the government was also examining measures to regularise eligible B-category properties into A-category properties, enabling families to secure clear ownership records.

Such documentation, he said, would help property owners obtain bank loans and legally divide or transfer property among family members in the future.

Around 50,000 Sites To Be Allotted

Referring to the land allotment exercise, Shivakumar said approximately 50,000 sites would be distributed to eligible landowners.

He said the government would give priority to allotting developed sites within or near the land originally surrendered by the owners.

“Wherever possible, landowners will receive their developed sites within their original property. If that is not possible, nearby locations will be considered,” he said.

Technology to eliminate middlemen: Haris

BDA Chairman N A Haris said technology was being extensively used to ensure transparency and eliminate brokers and middlemen from the allotment process.

“Farmers have waited for 18 years and faced considerable difficulties. Our objective is to ensure that they receive their rightful sites directly without having to pay bribes,” Haris said.