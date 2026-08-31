Karnataka CM Shivakumar Launches BDA Land Allotment For Farmers, Says Land Losers Must Get their Due
At a programme held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, Shivakumar initiated the digital allotment process covering nearly 30 million square feet of land.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday launched the Bangalore Development Authority's (BDA) digital land allotment programme for landowners who surrendered their properties for the Dr K Shivarama Karanth Layout, marking a major step towards resolving the long-pending claims of farmers who have waited nearly 18 years for developed sites.
At a programme held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, Shivakumar initiated the digital allotment process covering nearly 30 million square feet of land.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, BDA Chairman N A Haris, MLAs S R Vishwanath and S Muniraju, BDA Commissioner Manivannan and other officials attended the programme.
'Land Losers Must Receive Proper Compensation’
Shivakumar said the government's policy would extend beyond Bengaluru and ensure that people surrendering land for government and public development projects receive their rightful benefits.
“Those who sacrifice their land for government projects should receive proper compensation and incentives. The documentation must be legally correct and bogus registrations will not be entertained,” he said.
He said the government was working towards proper surveying and documentation of land assets across Karnataka.
According to Shivakumar, the government was also examining measures to regularise eligible B-category properties into A-category properties, enabling families to secure clear ownership records.
Such documentation, he said, would help property owners obtain bank loans and legally divide or transfer property among family members in the future.
Around 50,000 Sites To Be Allotted
Referring to the land allotment exercise, Shivakumar said approximately 50,000 sites would be distributed to eligible landowners.
He said the government would give priority to allotting developed sites within or near the land originally surrendered by the owners.
“Wherever possible, landowners will receive their developed sites within their original property. If that is not possible, nearby locations will be considered,” he said.
Technology to eliminate middlemen: Haris
BDA Chairman N A Haris said technology was being extensively used to ensure transparency and eliminate brokers and middlemen from the allotment process.
“Farmers have waited for 18 years and faced considerable difficulties. Our objective is to ensure that they receive their rightful sites directly without having to pay bribes,” Haris said.
He said the BDA had achieved a land yield of 49.38%, against the initially estimated 55%. As a result, farmers are being allotted 9,583 square feet of developed land per acre under the original 40% development agreement, he said.
According to Haris, the land-use distribution in the layout includes:
- 39.80% for residential purposes
- 3.78% for commercial use
- 10.06% for civic amenities
- 16.66% for parks and open spaces
- 29.70% for roads
Committee To Address Farmers' Grievances
BDA chairman also said that a committee had been constituted to examine grievances raised by the farmers. The issues include requests for allotment of sites in their ares, concerns relating to ancestral burial grounds and preferences regarding the location of developed sites.
Farmers were also urged to resolve pending documentation and property-sharing disputes within their families to facilitate the allotment process.
The BDA, Haris said, was moving towards a paperless administrative system.
He added that around 4,670 of approximately 6,000 grievances received through the authority's open-house mechanism had been resolved over the past 18 months.
Karnataka Residents Still Missing in Nepal
Separately, Shivakumar said rescue operations were continuing for Karnataka residents affected by the devastating floods in Nepal which killed nearly 1,000. The chief minister said around 13 people were yet to be traced while state representatives were coordinating with the various Central ministries and other concerned authorities to obtain information and facilitate rescue efforts.
Shivakumar Reacts To Political Issues
Responding to allegations raised by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding recruitment and other alleged irregularities, Shivakumar said he would comment only after receiving a complete report.
On the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's proposed drought-assessment padayatra (march taken on foot), he said the party was free to undertake its programme. The government, he added, would announce its own programme at an appropriate time.
Also read
Those Responsible For Delivering Basic Public Services Must Be Held Accountable For Lapses: Karnataka Minister
'Build Houses On Empty Plots Within 5 Years Or Govt Will Take Them Back': Shivakumar Warns Bengaluru Property Owners
Karnataka IAS Officer Detained In Connection With Veterinary Officer Recruitment Scam