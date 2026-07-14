ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM Shivakumar Announces India's First Govt-Driven AI University

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that Karnataka will establish India's first government-driven Artificial Intelligence University, reaffirming the state's ambition to become a global leader in responsible AI innovation. He also announced that the government will set up an AI Hub as an incubation centre for research and development in AI by startups, companies and others.

The chief minister made these announcements while inaugurating Google I/O Connect India 2026 here, which is being attended by technology leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, developers, researchers and policymakers from across India and the world.

Shivakumar said the proposed university would play a pivotal role in building world-class AI talent, advancing research and strengthening collaboration between academia, industry and government.

He said Artificial Intelligence is the defining technological revolution of the present generation, comparable to the transformative impact of the steam engine, electricity, the internet and mobile technology.

"Bengaluru is not just India's technology capital but one of the world's most vibrant innovation ecosystems. Karnataka's vision is to build one of the world's leading centres for responsible Artificial Intelligence," the CM said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka currently contributes nearly 40 per cent of India's software exports, while Bengaluru is home to over 17,000 startups and thousands of Global Capability Centres that design and engineer products for the global market.

He said the state's first ambition is to become an AI-native state, where Artificial Intelligence is used responsibly to improve governance and everyday lives rather than remaining a technological slogan.

"AI must help teachers teach better, doctors diagnose diseases earlier, farmers receive better advisory services, citizens access government services with dignity and speed, and small businesses compete confidently," he said.

The CM praised Google for its long-standing partnership with Karnataka, noting that for over two decades the company has chosen Bengaluru as one of its most important global centres for engineering, research and innovation.