Karnataka CM Pledges Support For Kannada Identity, Vows To Withdraw Cases On Language Activists
Chief Minister commits to protect Kannada culture, supports honorary doctorate for Devaraj Urs; promises to withdraw cases against activists.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj for his steadfast fight for Kannada language and identity, recalling how Nagaraj refused to join the government despite being offered a ministerial post. The Chief Minister was speaking at the Mysuru Bank Circle’s Nripathunga Mantapa after flagging off a grand procession of Bhuvaneshwari and Annammadevi.
Kannada Identity Must Be Preserved, Says CM
Siddaramaiah called upon people across Karnataka to protect and promote the Kannada language, culture, and heritage. He said that respect for Kannada should be upheld in every walk of life.
“We must all nurture pride for our land, water, language, and culture,” he said. “No matter what language someone else speaks, you must respond in Kannada. Let us pledge to speak Kannada on Kannada soil.”
The Chief Minister emphasized that anyone living in Karnataka must acknowledge and respect the local linguistic atmosphere. He urged attendees to take a collective oath to cherish and preserve the Kannada identity.
Support For Honorary Doctorate To Devaraj Urs
Responding to the long-standing demand by Vatal Nagaraj and former MLA Sa. Ra. Govindu, Siddaramaiah assured that they would discuss the proposal to confer a posthumous doctorate on former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs with the University of Mysore syndicate members.
“I’m surprised that Urs has not received a doctorate till now. I will look into this,” he said. Siddaramaiah added that although he was earlier offered a doctorate, he had declined it. “I believe one must earn a doctorate through study and knowledge, not just receive it,” he remarked.
On the issue of bilingual policy, the Chief Minister stated he personally supported bilingualism, but implementing such a policy would require a cabinet discussion.
No Compromise On Belagavi Issue, Says CM
Referring to the long-running border dispute over Belagavi, Siddaramaiah reiterated that Belagavi is and will remain part of Karnataka.
“There is no room for negotiation. The Mahajan Commission report is final. Belagavi is Kannada land, part of Karnataka, and nobody can change that,” he said.
He also assured full support for the development of Kannada-medium schools in border areas and warned that the government will act against any unruly behaviour by organisations such as MES.
In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister said all pending cases against Kannada activists would be withdrawn. “We will withdraw the cases filed against Kannada activists,” he declared, assuring the crowd of his government's commitment to the language and its advocates.