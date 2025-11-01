ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM Pledges Support For Kannada Identity, Vows To Withdraw Cases On Language Activists

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj for his steadfast fight for Kannada language and identity, recalling how Nagaraj refused to join the government despite being offered a ministerial post. The Chief Minister was speaking at the Mysuru Bank Circle’s Nripathunga Mantapa after flagging off a grand procession of Bhuvaneshwari and Annammadevi.

Kannada Identity Must Be Preserved, Says CM

Siddaramaiah called upon people across Karnataka to protect and promote the Kannada language, culture, and heritage. He said that respect for Kannada should be upheld in every walk of life.

“We must all nurture pride for our land, water, language, and culture,” he said. “No matter what language someone else speaks, you must respond in Kannada. Let us pledge to speak Kannada on Kannada soil.”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at the event, with others. (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Minister emphasized that anyone living in Karnataka must acknowledge and respect the local linguistic atmosphere. He urged attendees to take a collective oath to cherish and preserve the Kannada identity.

Support For Honorary Doctorate To Devaraj Urs