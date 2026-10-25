Karnataka CM Had Struck Rs 600 Crore Deal To Finish Off HD Deve Gowda Family Politically: Kumaraswamy
Kumaraswamy claimed this is not the only scheme the Chief Minister has devised against his family; rather, there have been several such plots.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had orchestrated a massive deal worth Rs 600 crore to politically 'finish off' the family of former Prime Minister and JD (S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.
Speaking to the media after attending a private event in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram area, Kumaraswamy said, "It was none other than the incumbent Chief Minister who ordered the destruction of a specific family- the family of HD Deve Gowda'. Kumaraswamy claimed that this is not the only scheme the Chief Minister has devised against his family; rather, there have been several such plots, with the Rs 600 crore 'supari deal' being one of them. He emphasized that there is absolutely no doubt that the Chief Minister is responsible for the act.
The JD(S) second-in-command said this was precisely why he had demanded an investigation into the sting operation. The issue of sting operation gained credence recently when Shivakumar alleged that attempts were made to trap him after he became Chief Minister and cautioned his cabinet colleagues to stay alert.
"Our party members need not be afraid. I have only one thing to tell them: cooperate with the police investigation. Go when they summon you and hand over the devices they ask for. Then we will understand the direction in which this investigation is heading. I also have information about what is happening behind the scenes. I have taken note of the statements made by Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra," he said.
Kumaraswamy said even Siddaramaiah had doubts about the investigation. "An individual and a Congress party woman functionary had carried out the sting operation. Shouldn't the actual culprits be caught for the injustice done to the former Chief Minister? Instead of tracing the source, they are sitting here targeting the foot soldiers," he said.
The Union Minister further alleged that several illegal activities and crimes had taken place at the media organisation conducting the sting operation, including multiple murders. He said a driver had been murdered near Kolar.
ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ಆರೋಪಿ, 'ನಾನೇ ಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಏನೀಗ?' ಬಹಿರಂಗವಾಗಿ ಸತ್ಯ ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡ ಮೇಲೆಯೂ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ ಅವರಿಬ್ಬರೂ ಇಡೀ ಪ್ರಕರಣವನ್ನು ನನ್ನ ಕಡೆಗೆ ತಿರುಗಿಸಿ ನನ್ನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅನುಮಾನ ಹುಟ್ಟುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಲು ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥಿತ ಷಡ್ಯಂತ್ರ ರೂಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಂತಹ ಕುತಂತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನನಗೆ, ನನ್ನ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಇದೆ. ಬಹುಕೋಟಿ #KPSC ಹಗರಣವನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಿಹಾಕಲು ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವರು ಈ ನಾಟಕ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. #Karnatakastingoperation @JanataDal_S— ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) October 24, 2026
He said a person involved in the sting operation had now secured anticipatory bail, expressing his surprise whether the police made any efforts to get the bail. "I am not saying this to intimidate anyone. I am only asking for an honest investigation," he said, adding he would travel to New Delhi for the next five days. "It will give time to the state government to show results in the investigation into the sting operation", he said.
Kumaraswamy clarified that he had not specifically said he wanted to meet Siddaramaiah, but said that he would meet the former Chief Minister if necessary. "Siddaramaiah's own Congress leaders have joined hands to finish him off. Let all of that be investigated," he said.
Dismissing media reports that JD(S) workers had gone into hiding to evade the investigation, Kumaraswamy said there was no question of anyone absconding and that they would appear before the authorities. There was no immediate reaction from the Chief Minister on the allegation.
Also Read
'Stop NICE's Unauthorised Toll Collection, Take Over BMICP': Union Minister Kumaraswamy To Shivakumar