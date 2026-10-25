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Karnataka CM Had Struck Rs 600 Crore Deal To Finish Off HD Deve Gowda Family Politically: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had orchestrated a massive deal worth Rs 600 crore to politically 'finish off' the family of former Prime Minister and JD (S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

Speaking to the media after attending a private event in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram area, Kumaraswamy said, "It was none other than the incumbent Chief Minister who ordered the destruction of a specific family- the family of HD Deve Gowda'. Kumaraswamy claimed that this is not the only scheme the Chief Minister has devised against his family; rather, there have been several such plots, with the Rs 600 crore 'supari deal' being one of them. He emphasized that there is absolutely no doubt that the Chief Minister is responsible for the act.

The JD(S) second-in-command said this was precisely why he had demanded an investigation into the sting operation. The issue of sting operation gained credence recently when Shivakumar alleged that attempts were made to trap him after he became Chief Minister and cautioned his cabinet colleagues to stay alert.

"Our party members need not be afraid. I have only one thing to tell them: cooperate with the police investigation. Go when they summon you and hand over the devices they ask for. Then we will understand the direction in which this investigation is heading. I also have information about what is happening behind the scenes. I have taken note of the statements made by Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra," he said.

Kumaraswamy said even Siddaramaiah had doubts about the investigation. "An individual and a Congress party woman functionary had carried out the sting operation. Shouldn't the actual culprits be caught for the injustice done to the former Chief Minister? Instead of tracing the source, they are sitting here targeting the foot soldiers," he said.

The Union Minister further alleged that several illegal activities and crimes had taken place at the media organisation conducting the sting operation, including multiple murders. He said a driver had been murdered near Kolar.