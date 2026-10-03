Karnataka CM, DyCM Meet Central Team, Seek Relief For Drought-Affected Areas Of State
The taluks were declared drought-affected following a highly scientific assessment and strict adherence to the Central Government's disaster management guidelines, said the Chief Minister.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday held discussions with a Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by Ajit Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, over assistance by the Centre for drought-affected areas of the state.
Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara, along with other officials, participated in the meeting held at 'Krishna', the Chief Minister's official residence. Shivakumar appealed to the central drought assessment team to provide Rs Rs 3,705.30 crore in drought relief noting Karnataka is facing a severe drought situation and that farmers and the general public are in deep distress.
Out of 240 taluks in the state, 217 have been declared drought-hit. The taluks were declared drought-affected following a highly scientific assessment and strict adherence to the Central Government's disaster management guidelines, he said.
"In the four decades of my public life and that of Deputy Chief Minister Dr Parameshwara, we have never seen people suffer to this extent. This is a truly distressing situation," he said. A special session was convened to understand the issues faced by elected representatives and farmers where 150 MLAs spoke about the problems in their respective constituencies, he said.
Shivakumar said water inflow is low in all the state's reservoirs, except for those in the Krishna river basin. There is also severe rainfall deficit in the Malnad and coastal regions. Despite this, the CWRC is issuing orders to release water into the Cauvery river for Tamil Nadu, he said, adding urban areas of the state are also facing water shortage. "The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2,500 crore for farmers, but we are expecting greater cooperation from the Centre", the Chief Minister said.
2026ರ ನೈಋತ್ಯ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವು ಶೇ.35ರಷ್ಟು ಮಳೆಯ ಕೊರತೆ ಎದುರಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಕೇವಲ 551 ಮಿ.ಮೀ. ಮಳೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದು 1956ರ ನಂತರದ ಎರಡನೇ ಅತಿ ಕಡಿಮೆ ನೈಋತ್ಯ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮಳೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯದ 31 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ 30 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ 240 ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕುಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ 209 ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆಯ ಕೊರತೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇದರ… pic.twitter.com/hv8d8trymx— Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) October 3, 2026
Shivakumar said all state government ministers have visited the districts to assess the ground reality. Officials are also taking precautionary and relief measures relevant to their respective departments. "When the Prime Minister visited the state regarding the drought situation, he had issued a warning; accordingly, I instructed my cabinet colleagues and officials. Farmers were also provided guidance regarding sowing", the Chief Minister explained.
He said sugarcane growers are demanding higher prices, and milk producers are pressing for a price hike of at least Rs 10. "Let the Central and state governments work together to address the issues," he added.
The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the state's Revenue Minister urged the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to conduct an impartial and comprehensive assessment of the severe drought situation in the state and ensure timely assistance from the Centre.
ಬರಗಾಲದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಡಿಯುವ ನೀರಿನ ಲಭ್ಯತೆ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸವಾಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮುಂಬರುವ ತಿಂಗಳುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯನ್ನು ಗಮನದಲ್ಲಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡು ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಮುಂಜಾಗರೂಕತಾ ಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.— Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) October 3, 2026
ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ 227 ಟ್ಯಾಂಕರ್ಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ 720 ಬಾಡಿಗೆ ಕೊಳವೆಬಾವಿಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ 861 ಗ್ರಾಮೀಣ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಿಗೆ ಕುಡಿಯುವ… pic.twitter.com/pnLDuWrvKd
He explained to the team that the state is facing one of the most severe drought situations witnessed in recent decades, which has severely impacted agriculture, horticulture, drinking water availability, and the livelihoods of rural population. "This is one of the worst droughts we have seen in our time. In many areas, crops sprouted but withered after putting out just two leaves. Farmers sowed again when it rained, but the second crop also dried up. If you visit the fields today, you will see that there are no crops at all in many places", he told the team.
"The Chief Minister and the state government have consistently written to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Union Agriculture Minister on multiple occasions, yet there has been no response from the Centre so far," Parameshwara said.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the current drought is unprecedented in terms of its severity and scale. The state has declared 217 of its 240 taluks as drought-affected, effectively covering almost the entire state. Assessments conducted across 177 taluks indicate crop loss over an area of approximately 47.09 lakh hectares. He said the estimated economic loss stands at Rs 46,324.50 crore.
I am sharing my detailed letter to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, seeking his personal and urgent intervention in view of the severe drought affecting Karnataka.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 3, 2026
The State is facing one of its gravest drought situations in recent years, with a 58% rainfall… pic.twitter.com/F40kMswcVx
The state had initially sought Rs 3,705.30 crore in assistance under the NDRF for 101 drought-affected taluks. A supplementary memorandum submitted on October 1 sought an additional Rs 3,437.34 crore for another 76 taluks. In total, Karnataka has requested Rs 7,142.64 crore in assistance for the 177 taluks assessed across these two memorandum, he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government has strictly adhered to the norms prescribed in the Central Government's 'Manual for Drought Management' while assessing and declaring drought-affected areas. "Even during the special session, many legislators had urged that their taluks be declared drought-hit. However, we clarified that such a declaration cannot be made without adhering to the Central government's guidelines," he said.
Responding to the Chief Minister's request, Sahu, head of the Central team studying the drought situation, stated that the team would tour the state for three days to assess ground realities and gather data from state government officials before submitting an objective report.
ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿರುವ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಕೃಷಿ ಮತ್ತು ರೈತ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ಜಂಟಿ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ ಅಜಿತ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಸಾಹು ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಬರ ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆಯ ಅಂತರ್-ಸಚಿವಾಲಯ ತಂಡದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಇಂದು ಗೃಹ ಕಚೇರಿ ಕೃಷ್ಣಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಾಲೋಚಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 3, 2026
ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಉಪಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಡಾ. ಜಿ. ಪರಮೇಶ್ವರ, ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ ಡಾ. ಶಾಲಿನಿ… pic.twitter.com/A7lVhdKLBZ
The Central drought study team was provided with a detailed briefing on the ground situation in drought-affected taluks, covering issues such as rainfall deficiency, crop loss, and shortages of drinking water and livestock fodder.
The state government has already submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking relief for 101 drought-affected taluks in the first phase. A memorandum seeking relief for additional drought-affected taluks regarding the Kharif season will be submitted this week. The IMCT is touring the state from October 3 to 6 to assess the severity of the drought and the actual extent of crop damage.
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