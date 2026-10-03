ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM, DyCM Meet Central Team, Seek Relief For Drought-Affected Areas Of State

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday held discussions with a Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by Ajit Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, over assistance by the Centre for drought-affected areas of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara, along with other officials, participated in the meeting held at 'Krishna', the Chief Minister's official residence. Shivakumar appealed to the central drought assessment team to provide Rs Rs 3,705.30 crore in drought relief noting Karnataka is facing a severe drought situation and that farmers and the general public are in deep distress.

Out of 240 taluks in the state, 217 have been declared drought-hit. The taluks were declared drought-affected following a highly scientific assessment and strict adherence to the Central Government's disaster management guidelines, he said.

"In the four decades of my public life and that of Deputy Chief Minister Dr Parameshwara, we have never seen people suffer to this extent. This is a truly distressing situation," he said. A special session was convened to understand the issues faced by elected representatives and farmers where 150 MLAs spoke about the problems in their respective constituencies, he said.

Shivakumar said water inflow is low in all the state's reservoirs, except for those in the Krishna river basin. There is also severe rainfall deficit in the Malnad and coastal regions. Despite this, the CWRC is issuing orders to release water into the Cauvery river for Tamil Nadu, he said, adding urban areas of the state are also facing water shortage. "The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2,500 crore for farmers, but we are expecting greater cooperation from the Centre", the Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar said all state government ministers have visited the districts to assess the ground reality. Officials are also taking precautionary and relief measures relevant to their respective departments. "When the Prime Minister visited the state regarding the drought situation, he had issued a warning; accordingly, I instructed my cabinet colleagues and officials. Farmers were also provided guidance regarding sowing", the Chief Minister explained.

He said sugarcane growers are demanding higher prices, and milk producers are pressing for a price hike of at least Rs 10. "Let the Central and state governments work together to address the issues," he added.