Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Warns Bengaluru IT Firms Against Sidelining Kannadigas In Hiring
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned private IT firms of strict action following viral social media allegations that local Kannadigas are being intentionally denied jobs.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday warned private IT firms that the state government will take appropriate action if they are found to be deliberately sidelining local Kannadigas in recruitment.
“It is disheartening to hear complaints that Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru’s IT companies. The government has taken seriously the issue of native Kannada speakers being sidelined,” Shivakumar said in a post on X.
He assured that the state government would not allow the rights, dignity and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason.
“The world sees Bengaluru as India's technology capital, and we take immense pride in the talent, skills, and capabilities of our Kannadigas,” he said. “If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action. As the voice of Kannadiga interests, the government is always committed to responding to their concerns.”
Such kind of msgs from the head of the state - is exactly what stressed IT Companies and market need today. Kudos of DKS and Cong. https://t.co/3r9OhITlXY— Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) October 25, 2026
The chief minister’s warning followed several complaints about the disparity in the hiring process in some IT companies, where Kannadigas were being denied employment opportunities.
Recently, a video of a woman from Karnataka went viral on social media, in which she claimed that candidates who mentioned Kannada as their mother tongue were denied jobs in some IT companies.
“IT companies in Bengaluru are giving greater preference to Telugu and Tamil speakers. If one mentions Kannada as their mother tongue on their resume, they fail to secure a job. Furthermore, these companies are not conducting campus interviews at colleges in Bengaluru; instead, they are hiring employees from outside the state at lower salaries. Consequently, Kannadigas are being denied opportunities,” she was heard alleging in the video.
The video sparked major controversy, drawing strong objections from pro-Kannada organisations.
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