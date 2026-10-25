ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Warns Bengaluru IT Firms Against Sidelining Kannadigas In Hiring

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday warned private IT firms that the state government will take appropriate action if they are found to be deliberately sidelining local Kannadigas in recruitment.

​“It is disheartening to hear complaints that Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru’s IT companies. The government has taken seriously the issue of native Kannada speakers being sidelined,” Shivakumar said in a post on X.

​He assured that the state government would not allow the rights, dignity and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason.

“The world sees Bengaluru as India's technology capital, and we take immense pride in the talent, skills, and capabilities of our Kannadigas,” he said. “If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action. As the voice of Kannadiga interests, the government is always committed to responding to their concerns.”

​The chief minister’s warning followed several complaints about the disparity in the hiring process in some IT companies, where Kannadigas were being denied employment opportunities.