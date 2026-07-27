ETV Bharat / state

'Will Finalise Cabinet Expansion This Week': Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday announced that he will finalise the long-awaited expansion of his cabinet within this week.

The CM left for New Delhi, where he will be holding a meeting with MPs from Karnataka to discuss the drought situation and key issues concerning the state to be raised in the Parliament, during the ongoing session.

Shivakumar, who will be meeting senior advocates regarding pending issues of the state government and also Union Ministers, is scheduled to meet with Congress high command leaders on Tuesday, during which the details of the cabinet expansion will be hammered out.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B K Hariprasad are also likely to attend the meeting with the high command, according to sources.

“ I will be meeting all our Parliament members. There is a need to make them aware of the drought and water situation in the state. Also, we need to make them aware of issues related to Cauvery, Mahadayi and Krishna rivers, Mekedatu project and several pending projects,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here before departing for Delhi, he said after becoming the CM, he will brief the Karnataka MPs on the state's issues to be raised in Parliament.

“On the cabinet expansion, you (media) are all in a hurry. I think within this week, I will finalise all the exercise,” he added. The CM further said, upon returning from Delhi, he will also be calling an all-party meeting in Bengaluru to discuss and inform leaders on some key issues.