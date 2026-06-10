ETV Bharat / state

Cloth Merchant Dies By Suicide After Killing Wife, Newlywed Son

Mandya: A debt-ridden cloth merchant from Karnataka's Mandya district killed his wife and son before dying by suicide in his cloth shop in Nehru Nagar on Monday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The deceased are identified as cloth merchant Prabhakar, his wife Jyoti and son Santosh. According to Mandya police, Prabhakar first strangled his wife and son at home. Then he went to his cloth shop and died by suicide.

According to a death note left behind by Prabhakar, he faced financial issues and was unable to repay his debt as his cloth business slowed down over the past few years.

"In his death note, Prabhakar said he faced losses in his business. He was also feeling the burden of paying the EMI of his home loan. He blamed 'Shakti' scheme that allows free travel for women of the state for the loss of his business," Mandya SP Shobharani told reporters after visiting the spot.