Cloth Merchant Dies By Suicide After Killing Wife, Newlywed Son
Prabhakar reportedly faced financial issues and was unable to repay his debt as his clothes business slowed down over the past few years.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Mandya: A debt-ridden cloth merchant from Karnataka's Mandya district killed his wife and son before dying by suicide in his cloth shop in Nehru Nagar on Monday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday.
The deceased are identified as cloth merchant Prabhakar, his wife Jyoti and son Santosh. According to Mandya police, Prabhakar first strangled his wife and son at home. Then he went to his cloth shop and died by suicide.
According to a death note left behind by Prabhakar, he faced financial issues and was unable to repay his debt as his cloth business slowed down over the past few years.
"In his death note, Prabhakar said he faced losses in his business. He was also feeling the burden of paying the EMI of his home loan. He blamed 'Shakti' scheme that allows free travel for women of the state for the loss of his business," Mandya SP Shobharani told reporters after visiting the spot.
The SP said Santosh, son of Prabhakar, got married just a month ago. "Prabhakar, his wife, son and daughter-in-law were living in a rented house in Nehru Nagar. His daughter is a software engineer and lives in Bengaluru.
On Monday night, Jyoti and Prabhakar slept in one room and Santosh and his wife in another room. In the morning, Santosh's wife came to know about the incident," the SP said. The police have registered an FIR and are conducting a detailed investigation.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).