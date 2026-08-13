Karnataka Class 5 Student Saves Mid-Day Meal Worker After Finger Gets Trapped In Electric Grating Machine
Manvit switched off the power supply connected to the machine. He then informed a teacher about the incident.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Karnataka: A Class 5 student saved a mid-day meal worker after her finger got trapped in an electric grating machine at a government school in Bantwal taluk on Thursday.
The incident took place at Narikombu Government Higher Primary School, where the woman was preparing food for students. Her finger accidentally got caught in the machine while she was grating ingredients.
When she screamed, Manvit, who was nearby, switched off the power supply connected to the machine. He then informed a teacher about the incident.
ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ ಬಂಟ್ವಾಳ ತಾಲೂಕಿನ ನರಿಕೊಂಬು ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಹಿರಿಯ ಪ್ರಾಥಮಿಕ ಶಾಲೆಯ 5ನೇ ತರಗತಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಮನ್ವಿತ್ನ ಸಮಯಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಧೈರ್ಯ ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ಹೃದಯಸ್ಪರ್ಶಿ ಮತ್ತು ಶ್ಲಾಘನೀಯ. ಅಡುಗೆ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಅಪಾಯದಿಂದ ಕಾಪಾಡಿದ ಮನ್ವಿತ್ಗೆ ಹೃದಯಪೂರ್ವಕ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು.— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 13, 2026
ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಚಾಲಿತ ಕಾಯಿ ತುರಿಯುವ ಯಂತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ… pic.twitter.com/uKGN3i3zX6
Recalling the incident, Manvit said he was on his way to the toilet when he heard a noise from the kitchen. He heard the worker screaming and immediately turned off the switch and told the teacher.
The school teaching staff, School Development Committee president Ravi Anchan and its members praised Manvit for his quick thinking and courage. Akshara Dasoha Assistant Director Nonayya Naik and Cluster Resource Person (CRP) Jyothi also visited the school and appreciated the student's presence of mind.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also praised Manvit for his quick response. In a post on X, Shivakumar said the fifth-grade student's alertness and courage were “truly heartwarming and commendable.” He congratulated Manvit for saving the kitchen worker from further danger.
Shivakumar said the boy's presence of mind, courage and concern for others should is an example to everyone.
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