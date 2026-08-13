ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Class 5 Student Saves Mid-Day Meal Worker After Finger Gets Trapped In Electric Grating Machine

Karnataka: A Class 5 student saved a mid-day meal worker after her finger got trapped in an electric grating machine at a government school in Bantwal taluk on Thursday.

The incident took place at Narikombu Government Higher Primary School, where the woman was preparing food for students. Her finger accidentally got caught in the machine while she was grating ingredients.

When she screamed, Manvit, who was nearby, switched off the power supply connected to the machine. He then informed a teacher about the incident.