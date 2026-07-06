ETV Bharat / state

'Protect Every Vote': Karnataka Civil Society Launches Statewide Campaign To Monitor SIR

The coalition alleged that similar SIR exercises in other states had resulted in the exclusion of a large number of eligible voters ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A coalition of progressive, secular and people's organisations in Karnataka has launched a statewide campaign to monitor the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, expressing concern that eligible voters could be excluded during the exercise.

The coalition announced the formation of Citizen Voter Safeguard Committees at the state, district, Assembly constituency, panchayat and booth levels to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls.

Addressing a joint press conference, representatives of the coalition alleged that similar SIR exercises in other states had resulted in the exclusion of a large number of eligible voters. They said the Karnataka campaign aims to prevent such issues and help citizens complete the enumeration process.

Noor Sridhar of Eddelu Karnataka said confusion surrounding the SIR exercise had created anxiety among both booth level officers (BLOs) and voters. He alleged that several BLOs were working under immense pressure and claimed that three election officials had died while carrying out SIR-related duties.

"The objective of electoral roll revision should be to protect every genuine voter, not create uncertainty over voting rights. We want to ensure that every eligible citizen remains on the electoral roll," he said.

The coalition questioned the requirement for long-time residents to produce fresh documents for voter verification. It argued that people who have lived in the same locality for decades were now being asked to submit additional documents, creating unnecessary hardship, particularly for poor families, migrant workers, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and women.

Tara Rao of Eddelu Karnataka alleged that despite receiving around 250 to 300 representations seeking clarification on issues related to the SIR process, the Election Commission had not adequately responded. "People need transparency and clarity. Electoral roll revision must strengthen democracy and not create fear among voters," she said.

The coalition also expressed concern over the possible use of a software system referred to as 'Logical Discrepancy'.