Karnataka Civil Group Flags Threat To Electoral Rolls, Calls for Public Movement Against SIR
Eddelu Karnataka members said the manipulation of electoral rolls was taking place openly, which amounted to "vote robbery in broad daylight" as seen in Bihar.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: A consultative meeting opposing the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was held in Bengaluru on Sunday by Eddelu Karnataka, bringing together activists and citizens who raised concerns about the impact of SIR on the country's electoral process and called for public action to protect voting rights.
Presided over by Noor Sridhar, the meeting saw the participation of organisational functionaries Tara Rao, Srimane Nagraj, VS Shekhar, GM Veerasangayya, Mohammad Kunni, KL Ashok and several other activists for discussions.
Concerns over Democracy, EC
Addressing the gathering, Sridhar said India was witnessing "a shift away from democracy towards an electoral dictatorship". He alleged that for over a decade, institutions meant to safeguard democracy had come under the influence of a powerful political system, which has now extended to the electoral process itself.
"The voters' list is the lifeline of any democracy," Sridhar said, alleging that manipulation of electoral rolls was taking place openly. He claimed that such practices amounted to "vote robbery in broad daylight" and cited Bihar as an example where, he alleged, irregularities had occurred under the watch of the Election Commission (EC).
Sridhar also questioned the neutrality of the poll body and raised concerns about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). He argued that if the EC functioned in a partisan manner, there would be no effective mechanism to prevent misuse. Referring to upcoming elections in several states, he said allowing opposition victories in a few places could be used to maintain the appearance of fairness.
He criticised opposition parties for a lack of sustained resistance. "People should not wait for political parties. The initiative must come from citizens themselves," Sridhar said, adding that meetings like the one in Karnataka were part of a broader effort to build a nationwide campaign.
Allegations of Electoral Roll Manipulation via SIR
Rao focused her remarks on SIR, terming it a targeted exercise to omit voters who did not support the ruling party. She questioned the legitimacy of the present EC, alleging that its selection process favoured the ruling establishment.
Referring to the 2024 General Elections results, Rao said they indicated a lack of popular mandate for the ruling party, which, she claimed, led to alternative strategies to retain power. She alleged that voters' list revisions, delimitation and SIR were being used to weaken regions that did not vote in favour of the current ruling party, particularly southern states.
She cited examples from Maharashtra and Haryana, claiming that data showed both additions and deletions of voters in a systematic manner. She warned that such practices could make exit polls effectively become final results even before counting, as allegedly seen in Bihar.
She also criticised the Supreme Court for not declaring SIR unconstitutional. "Voter rights are being wrongly linked with citizenship rights," Rao said, adding that EC guidelines were impacting citizens without parliamentary approval. She called for citizens across states to organise support systems to challenge these measures.
Call for Public Resistance
Ashok called SIR as part of a series of measures, including CAA, NRC and NPR, aimed to undermine constitutional guarantees. He alleged that these steps targeted minorities, women, Dalits and tribal communities. "There is no provision for special voter revision in the Constitution," Ashok said, clarifying that general voter revision was permitted. He expressed confidence that constitutional principles would prevail over what he described as political deception.
Ashok predicted a public uprising against attempts to question the citizenship of indigenous people. "Truth cannot be suppressed for long," he said, adding that preparations were underway for a larger movement to counter false narratives and defend democratic rights.
The meeting concluded with a resolve to continue public outreach and coordination with groups across Karnataka and other states to oppose SIR and safeguard electoral integrity.
