Karnataka Civil Group Flags Threat To Electoral Rolls, Calls for Public Movement Against SIR

Bengaluru: A consultative meeting opposing the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was held in Bengaluru on Sunday by Eddelu Karnataka, bringing together activists and citizens who raised concerns about the impact of SIR on the country's electoral process and called for public action to protect voting rights.

Presided over by Noor Sridhar, the meeting saw the participation of organisational functionaries Tara Rao, Srimane Nagraj, VS Shekhar, GM Veerasangayya, Mohammad Kunni, KL Ashok and several other activists for discussions.

Concerns over Democracy, EC

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar said India was witnessing "a shift away from democracy towards an electoral dictatorship". He alleged that for over a decade, institutions meant to safeguard democracy had come under the influence of a powerful political system, which has now extended to the electoral process itself.

"The voters' list is the lifeline of any democracy," Sridhar said, alleging that manipulation of electoral rolls was taking place openly. He claimed that such practices amounted to "vote robbery in broad daylight" and cited Bihar as an example where, he alleged, irregularities had occurred under the watch of the Election Commission (EC).

Sridhar also questioned the neutrality of the poll body and raised concerns about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). He argued that if the EC functioned in a partisan manner, there would be no effective mechanism to prevent misuse. Referring to upcoming elections in several states, he said allowing opposition victories in a few places could be used to maintain the appearance of fairness.

He criticised opposition parties for a lack of sustained resistance. "People should not wait for political parties. The initiative must come from citizens themselves," Sridhar said, adding that meetings like the one in Karnataka were part of a broader effort to build a nationwide campaign.