ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah Acknowledges State's Failure In Curbing Illegal Drugs, Reprimands Karnataka Police

Bengaluru: After Maharashtra Police busted two drug manufacturing units in Karnataka over the past six months, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday publicly acknowledged that the state police have failed to curb the drug menace in the state.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the annual convention of the state's senior police officers in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah questioned why the Maharashtra Police were able to bust drug manufacturing units in Bengaluru and Mysuru, while Karnataka Police remained unaware. "It shows our police were not vigilant. It is a complete failure on the part of our police," he said.

Maharashtra Police in July busted a Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit in Mysuru and recovered Rs 381 crore worth of the illegal drug. Once again in December, they bust three illegal drug manufacturing units in Bengaluru and seized MD worth Rs 56 crore, causing a great deal of embarrassment to the state's police.

Siddaramaiah warned that such conduct by the police cannot be tolerated and directed that strict action be taken against the police officers under whose jurisdiction the crackdowns by the Maharashtra Police occurred.

He also expressed concern over the increasing number of cyber crimes and drug-related crimes in the state over the past two years.