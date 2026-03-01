ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Charts AI Roadmap For Creative Industries At Bengaluru GAFX 2026

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has set out an ambitious roadmap to position the state as a global leader in the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sector, placing artificial intelligence at the heart of its growth strategy. The announcement was made at the valedictory of Bengaluru GAFX 2026 in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 1.

The three-day Bengaluru GAFX 2026 saw a confluence of policymakers, independent creators, gaming leaders, educators, and immersive technology innovators with an aim to advance the ecosystem.

The event seeks to reinforce Karnataka’s leadership in India’s AVGC-XR sector, strengthening its emergence as a global hub for AI-enabled storytelling and immersive media innovation.

Addressing the gathering, Priyank Kharge, state minister for Electronics, IT and BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said, “The AVGC sector has moved beyond entertainment to become a key pillar of the digital economy. It is not just about animation or gaming. It represents digital exports, cultural influence, youth employment and India’s creative soft power in a rapidly evolving AI-driven world.”



AI Reshaping Content Creation



Kharge noted that artificial intelligence is transforming how animation, gaming and immersive media are produced. AI-based tools are enabling faster concept creation and storyboarding, automated animation and rendering optimisation, dynamic game environment generation and shorter production cycles. He said some animation workflows could see cost reductions of 25 to 40 per cent, allowing smaller studios to compete globally.