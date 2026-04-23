ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CET Begins Amid Tight Checks; Students Forced to Remove Jewellery, Tape Used On Nose Pins

Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for 2026, conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, began across the state on Thursday, with strict enforcement of exam rules leading to unusual scenes at some centres.

In Chikkamagaluru, several girl students were stopped at the entrance of an examination centre at MES College during frisking. With a ban on wearing metal ornaments inside exam halls, candidates were asked to remove items such as nose pins and earrings before entry.

However, in a few cases, students were unable to remove their nose pins. Faced with this situation, exam staff reportedly placed adhesive tape over the nose pins and allowed the students to enter the hall. The move, aimed at ensuring compliance with rules, drew mixed reactions from parents and candidates, many of whom expressed discomfort over the handling of the situation.

The incident briefly caused confusion among students already under exam pressure. Officials said the step was taken to avoid delays and ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. Despite the concerns, no untoward incidents were reported, and the exam proceeded without disruption. Police had made tight security arrangements around the centre to maintain order.

In Ballari district, similar strict checks were enforced across 10 examination centres, where a total of 6,667 students appeared for the test. Female candidates were asked to remove earrings and other ornaments before entering the premises. In addition, threads worn around the neck and wrists were also removed as part of the inspection process.