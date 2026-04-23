Karnataka CET Begins Amid Tight Checks; Students Forced to Remove Jewellery, Tape Used On Nose Pins
The CET is being held on April 23 and 24 for admissions to professional courses including engineering, agriculture, and veterinary sciences.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for 2026, conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, began across the state on Thursday, with strict enforcement of exam rules leading to unusual scenes at some centres.
In Chikkamagaluru, several girl students were stopped at the entrance of an examination centre at MES College during frisking. With a ban on wearing metal ornaments inside exam halls, candidates were asked to remove items such as nose pins and earrings before entry.
However, in a few cases, students were unable to remove their nose pins. Faced with this situation, exam staff reportedly placed adhesive tape over the nose pins and allowed the students to enter the hall. The move, aimed at ensuring compliance with rules, drew mixed reactions from parents and candidates, many of whom expressed discomfort over the handling of the situation.
The incident briefly caused confusion among students already under exam pressure. Officials said the step was taken to avoid delays and ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. Despite the concerns, no untoward incidents were reported, and the exam proceeded without disruption. Police had made tight security arrangements around the centre to maintain order.
In Ballari district, similar strict checks were enforced across 10 examination centres, where a total of 6,667 students appeared for the test. Female candidates were asked to remove earrings and other ornaments before entering the premises. In addition, threads worn around the neck and wrists were also removed as part of the inspection process.
Authorities said most students had arrived at the centres without wearing any ornaments, anticipating the restrictions. Adequate security arrangements were in place to ensure the exams were conducted smoothly.
The CET is being held on April 23 and 24 for admissions to professional courses including engineering, agriculture, and veterinary sciences. As per the schedule, Physics and Chemistry papers were held on April 23, while Mathematics and Biology examinations are scheduled for April 24.
Earlier, on April 22, a Kannada language test for candidates from border and outside Karnataka regions was conducted at five centres across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Vijayapura, and Belagavi.
According to KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna, extensive measures have been put in place to prevent malpractice. All 745 examination centres are under camera surveillance, with real-time monitoring through webcasting. District-level officials, including Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats, are overseeing the process to ensure transparency and fairness.
Officials maintained that the strict measures are necessary to uphold the integrity of the examination, even as some students and parents called for more sensitive handling during security checks.
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