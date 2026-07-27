Karnataka CEO Directs Officials For Timely Completion Of SIR In State
At a meeting to review the SIR progress in state, CEO Anbukumar reviewed the constituency-wise progress of the revision process, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbukumar has directed election officials in Bengaluru North to complete the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls within the deadline fixed by the Election Commission of India while maintaining transparency at every stage.
He issued the instructions during a review meeting held at the Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner’s Office on Monday. The meeting examined the progress of the revision exercise across Assembly constituencies under the Bengaluru North jurisdiction.
Additional District Election Officer and Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar was present at the meeting.
Anbukumar reviewed the constituency-wise progress and said the work carried out at every polling station would be closely monitored.
“No inconvenience should be caused to the public, and no genuine voter should be left out of the electoral roll. Officials must meet the prescribed targets within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring complete transparency,” he said.
The Chief Electoral Officer instructed Electoral Registration Officers to share constituency-wise details of the identified ASDDO list with representatives of recognised political parties every day. The move is intended to allow political parties to examine the identified entries and raise concerns during the revision process.
“Every objection or suggestion received from representatives of recognised political parties must be examined, and appropriate action should be taken in accordance with the prescribed rules,” Anbukumar said.
He also directed Electoral Registration Officers to hold separate constituency-level meetings with representatives of recognised political parties. The officials were told to maintain coordination with all stakeholders and address concerns without delay.
Booth Level Officers were instructed to conduct door-to-door visits efficiently and meet the targets assigned to them. Officials were also asked to ensure that all applications received during the revision exercise are examined and disposed of within the prescribed period.
“Every officer must strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. The revision should be carried out smoothly, effectively and transparently,” Anbukumar told the meeting.
The Special Intensive Revision is being undertaken on the directions of the Election Commission to update electoral rolls and ensure that eligible voters are included. The Bengaluru North review focused on timely field verification, scrutiny of applications, public convenience and coordination with political parties.
Joint Chief Electoral Officer Yogeshwar, Additional Commissioner in charge of Revenue and Joint Commissioner Pallavi, Joint Commissioner Mohammed Naeem Momin, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and other officials attended the meeting.
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