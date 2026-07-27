ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CEO Directs Officials For Timely Completion Of SIR In State

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbukumar has directed election officials in Bengaluru North to complete the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls within the deadline fixed by the Election Commission of India while maintaining transparency at every stage.

He issued the instructions during a review meeting held at the Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner’s Office on Monday. The meeting examined the progress of the revision exercise across Assembly constituencies under the Bengaluru North jurisdiction.

Additional District Election Officer and Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar was present at the meeting.

Karnataka CEO V. Anbukumar chairs meeting to review SIR progress in state (ETV Bharat)

Anbukumar reviewed the constituency-wise progress and said the work carried out at every polling station would be closely monitored.

“No inconvenience should be caused to the public, and no genuine voter should be left out of the electoral roll. Officials must meet the prescribed targets within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring complete transparency,” he said.