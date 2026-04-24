Karnataka Cabinet Tweaks Internal Reservation: 5.25% Each For Dalit Right And Dalit Left
The tweaking was necessitated as HC stayed the government’s order increasing reservation quota for SCs by 17% from 15% and STs from 3% to 7%
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a significant move, the Karnataka Government on Friday reverted to the 15 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in government recruitments and education, besides revising the internal quota matrix for different groups among SCs.
A special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday fixed 5.25 per cent each to Dalit Left and Dalit Right groups among the 17 per cent quota, and 4.5 per cent to touchable groups and 59 nomadic communities. "The cabinet has unanimously accepted this new categorisation. It is a historic decision. We have kept our promise made to SCs in our manifesto," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
With this, decks are cleared to go ahead with the recruitment to 56,432 posts in various departments of the state government. “All departments concerned will urgently issue a fresh recruitment notification and fill up these posts as early as possible," the CM added.
The government appointments in the state have been stalled for over two years owing to confusion in internal reservation and a bunch of legal cases over the issue.
The state government in 2022 increased the reservation quota for SCs to 17 per cent from 15 per cent and STs to 7 per cent from 3 per cent. Accordingly, the Nagamohan Das Commission had recommended 6 per cent, 5 per cent, and 4 per cent to the Dalit Left, the Dalit Right, and the touchable castes, respectively. Besides, it allocated 1 per cent each to 59 nomadic communities and Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida, and Adi Andhra groupings.
The State Government later tweaked the classifications to 6 per cent each to the Dalit Left and the Dalit Right, and 5 per cent to touchable communities and 59 nomadic communities, after a backlash from nomadic communities over their inclusion with the touchable communities. The Government also issued a notification for recruitment as per the revised internal quota.
Meanwhile, the decision was challenged in the high court as the enhanced quota for SCs & STs breached the 50% ceiling on the total reservation fixed by the Supreme Court. The High Court stayed the enhanced quota besides directing the state government to respect the 50 per cent cap on overall reservation. The court also said that even if the appointments were made as per the increased quota, these appointments would be subject to the final outcome of the high court.
With no option left, the Government in today's cabinet decided to revert to the 15 per cent and rework the internal quota for different groups among Dalits. “We will withdraw the earlier notification and issue a fresh one limiting overall quota for SCs to the earlier 15 per cent and STs to 3 per cent,” the CM said.
To a question, Siddaramaiah said 20 per cent of seats will be reserved for 59 nomadic communities in the 4.5 per cent quota fixed for touchable communities and nomads.
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