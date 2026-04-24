ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Cabinet Tweaks Internal Reservation: 5.25% Each For Dalit Right And Dalit Left

Bengaluru: In a significant move, the Karnataka Government on Friday reverted to the 15 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in government recruitments and education, besides revising the internal quota matrix for different groups among SCs.

A special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday fixed 5.25 per cent each to Dalit Left and Dalit Right groups among the 17 per cent quota, and 4.5 per cent to touchable groups and 59 nomadic communities. "The cabinet has unanimously accepted this new categorisation. It is a historic decision. We have kept our promise made to SCs in our manifesto," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

With this, decks are cleared to go ahead with the recruitment to 56,432 posts in various departments of the state government. “All departments concerned will urgently issue a fresh recruitment notification and fill up these posts as early as possible," the CM added.

The government appointments in the state have been stalled for over two years owing to confusion in internal reservation and a bunch of legal cases over the issue.

The state government in 2022 increased the reservation quota for SCs to 17 per cent from 15 per cent and STs to 7 per cent from 3 per cent. Accordingly, the Nagamohan Das Commission had recommended 6 per cent, 5 per cent, and 4 per cent to the Dalit Left, the Dalit Right, and the touchable castes, respectively. Besides, it allocated 1 per cent each to 59 nomadic communities and Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida, and Adi Andhra groupings.