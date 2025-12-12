ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Cabinet 'Gives Conditional Nod' For Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Cricket fans wait for the start of an IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ( File/ANI )

Belagavi (Karnataka): The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared the way for Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host international and IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, subject to compliance with the safety and security requirements, official sources said.

The KSCA must implement the recommendations of Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which probed the June 4 stampede outside the stadium in which 11 people died, they said. The Commission had reportedly concluded that the “design and structure” of the ground were “unsuitable and unsafe” for mass gatherings.

The stampede took place during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebration. The panel had recommended measures such as adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking among others.