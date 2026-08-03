ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 20 Ministers To Be Inducted, Swearing-In Likely By 4 PM Today

Bengaluru: After a prolonged delay, twenty ministers will be inducted into Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's cabinet and are expected to be sworn in on Monday, pending approval from the Congress central leadership for this list of names.

The swearing-in of the new ministers will take place at Lok Bhavan here by 4:05 pm on Monday, the Chief Minister's office said. AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has sent a communication to Shivakumar about the Congress high command approving 20 names to be inducted into the Cabinet.

G S Patil to be the new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly, while A S Ponnanna has been named for the position of Deputy Speaker. Saleem Ahmed is set to be the new Chairman of the state Legislative Council, with Umashree, the only woman minister on the list, appointed as the Deputy Chairperson, according to official sources.

The 20 names that have been approved by the Congress high command are: P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoourthy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, Mankala Vaidya, Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basvaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi.