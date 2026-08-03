Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 20 Ministers To Be Inducted, Swearing-In Likely By 4 PM Today
The final list of new ministers includes B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Laxman Savadi and B Nagendra, among others.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: After a prolonged delay, twenty ministers will be inducted into Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's cabinet and are expected to be sworn in on Monday, pending approval from the Congress central leadership for this list of names.
The swearing-in of the new ministers will take place at Lok Bhavan here by 4:05 pm on Monday, the Chief Minister's office said. AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has sent a communication to Shivakumar about the Congress high command approving 20 names to be inducted into the Cabinet.
G S Patil to be the new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly, while A S Ponnanna has been named for the position of Deputy Speaker. Saleem Ahmed is set to be the new Chairman of the state Legislative Council, with Umashree, the only woman minister on the list, appointed as the Deputy Chairperson, according to official sources.
The 20 names that have been approved by the Congress high command are: P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoourthy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, Mankala Vaidya, Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basvaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi.
Shivakumar was sworn in as the chief minister along with 13 ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28. The sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry is 34, including the CM.
Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony have already begun. Sources in the Chief Minister's Office said instructions have been issued to Lok Bhavan officials to make necessary arrangements for the swearing-in function. The Governor is also said to have kept his evening schedule free in anticipation of the Cabinet expansion.
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