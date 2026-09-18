ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Cabinet Decides To Recognise Tulu As State's Second Additional Language

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday decided to recognise Tulu as the state's second additional language, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said.

The chief minister said the Tulu language, spoken primarily in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts carries the potential for educational and cultural growth. A Cabinet note shared by the Chief Minister's Office said it would be the "second additional administrative language".

Shivakumar also said the state government would bring out a separate tourism policy for coastal Karnataka given its long coastline, rich cultural tradition, religious and heritage sites.