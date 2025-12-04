Karnataka Cabinet Clears Eight Key Bills, Including Laws To Curb Hate Speech And Social Boycott
According to the draft, hate crimes or hate speech motivated by language, birthplace, caste, religion, race or similar grounds will be punishable offences.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 10:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has approved eight important Bills, including the Hate Speech Prevention Bill and the Social Boycott Prevention Bill.
All Bills will be tabled during the upcoming Belagavi Assembly session. In a significant move, the Cabinet cleared the Karnataka Hate Crimes and Hate (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, aimed at bringing a separate law to tackle hate speech and hate crimes in the state.
The Bill was first discussed in June this year, but was deferred for further clarification. The government now plans to introduce it in the Assembly, saying it is necessary to prevent disturbances, communal tensions and threats to public order arising from hate speech.
According to the draft, hate crimes or hate speech motivated by language, birthplace, caste, religion, race or similar grounds will be punishable offences. The proposed law also places accountability on digital intermediaries such as social media companies, search engines, telecom operators, online marketplaces and internet service providers for the content they host.
Deputy commissioners will be empowered to restrict provocative statements in areas facing communal tensions. They may also impose temporary bans on public meetings, processions, loudspeakers or any activity that spreads fear or hatred. Such orders can initially last for 30 days and may be extended up to 60 days if required.
The Bill proposes a three-year jail term for anyone found guilty of hate speech that harms or incites hatred against a person or group based on religion, caste, gender, sexual orientation, language, disability, tribe or place of residence. A fine of five thousand rupees may also be imposed.
Social Boycott Prevention Bill gets approval
The Cabinet has also approved the “Karnataka Protection from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025.” Under this proposed law, anyone who orders, enforces or participates in a social boycott may face a fine of one lakh rupees and imprisonment of up to three years. It also treats as offenders those who participate in meetings or local panchayats that declare or support such boycotts.
Victims of social boycott will be allowed to directly file complaints with the police or a magistrate. Deputy Commissioners will be authorised to issue prohibitory orders if they receive information about meetings held to plan a boycott. Group-A officers may be appointed as Social Boycott Prevention Officers.
The Bill lists several banned forms of social exclusion, including forcing individuals or families out of villages, restricting access to religious or public spaces, obstructing entry into places of worship, denying employment or business opportunities, blocking access to schools, hospitals or community halls, preventing participation in social or religious events, interfering with trade relations, or discriminating based on dress, language, culture, gender or human rights.
Changes proposed to cow slaughter law and Hindu Religious Institutions Act
The Cabinet has also approved amendments to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. Currently, owners of vehicles seized during illegal cattle transport must provide a bank guarantee equal to the vehicle’s value to secure its release. The government noted that small vehicle owners often struggle to obtain such guarantees. Following a 2022 High Court order that allowed release on indemnity bonds, the Cabinet has approved an amendment permitting either a bank guarantee or an indemnity bond for the release of seized vehicles.
The Cabinet has cleared amendments to the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, to remove discriminatory language against persons affected by leprosy. References such as “deaf or mute” and “or leprosy” in Sections 25(4)(i) and 25(4)(ii) will be removed.
Further, the Cabinet approved amendments allowing senior officers of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to be appointed as secretaries of various temple authorities. The government said officers from other departments have not been able to respond effectively to development needs, and that experienced Group-A officers from the department will now be eligible for these posts.
Additionally, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Ghati Subramanya Temple Development Authority Bill, 2025, the Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Bill and other related laws. Amendments to the Bayaluseeme Area Development Board Bill and the Malnad Area Development Board Bill were also cleared to recognise certain Legislative Council members, without constituencies, as members of the respective regional development boards.
Read more