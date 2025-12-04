ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Cabinet Clears Eight Key Bills, Including Laws To Curb Hate Speech And Social Boycott

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has approved eight important Bills, including the Hate Speech Prevention Bill and the Social Boycott Prevention Bill.

All Bills will be tabled during the upcoming Belagavi Assembly session. In a significant move, the Cabinet cleared the Karnataka Hate Crimes and Hate (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, aimed at bringing a separate law to tackle hate speech and hate crimes in the state.

The Bill was first discussed in June this year, but was deferred for further clarification. The government now plans to introduce it in the Assembly, saying it is necessary to prevent disturbances, communal tensions and threats to public order arising from hate speech.

According to the draft, hate crimes or hate speech motivated by language, birthplace, caste, religion, race or similar grounds will be punishable offences. The proposed law also places accountability on digital intermediaries such as social media companies, search engines, telecom operators, online marketplaces and internet service providers for the content they host.

Deputy commissioners will be empowered to restrict provocative statements in areas facing communal tensions. They may also impose temporary bans on public meetings, processions, loudspeakers or any activity that spreads fear or hatred. Such orders can initially last for 30 days and may be extended up to 60 days if required.

The Bill proposes a three-year jail term for anyone found guilty of hate speech that harms or incites hatred against a person or group based on religion, caste, gender, sexual orientation, language, disability, tribe or place of residence. A fine of five thousand rupees may also be imposed.

Social Boycott Prevention Bill gets approval

The Cabinet has also approved the “Karnataka Protection from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025.” Under this proposed law, anyone who orders, enforces or participates in a social boycott may face a fine of one lakh rupees and imprisonment of up to three years. It also treats as offenders those who participate in meetings or local panchayats that declare or support such boycotts.