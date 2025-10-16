ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Cabinet Approves 117 KM Bengaluru Business Corridor Project

File-Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others ride from Kanteerava Stadium to Vidhana Soudha during a bike rally as part of International Democracy Day in Bengaluru ( IANS )

Bengaluru: In a major decision, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the construction of the 117 km-long Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), which was earlier called the Peripheral Ring Road.

“The state government has taken a very big decision. The BBC will be constructed in a record time of two years. The new corridor will give a new impetus to Bengaluru's growth besides reducing the traffic burden on city roads by 40%,” said D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, after the cabinet meeting.

The 65-metre-wide BBC will start and end at Bengaluru Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road, passing through Yalahanka, Electronic City and Mysuru Road. The corridor will have six lanes of main carriageway with two-lane service roads on either side. "We will spare 5 metres in the middle of the business corridor for the construction of a metro rail facility in the future," the DCM added.

The government has offered four compensation options for farmers who lose their land for the project. While land losers will get twice the market value in cash compensation in urban areas, those from rural areas will get thrice the market value. Those who do not want a cash component can opt for TDR (Transferable Development Rights) or FAR (Floor Area Ratio), or 35% of their land in commercial land or 40% in residential layouts. But those losing less than 20 guntas will have to opt only for cash compensation.