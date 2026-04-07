ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Bypolls: Ruling Congress, Opposition BJP Lock Horns In Direct Fight

Bengaluru: The high-decibel public campaign for the Davanagere South and Bagalkot bypolls concluded on Tuesday evening. Both seats will go for polls on April 9 and the results will be out on May 4.

Even though the results of these bypolls will have no bearing on the state's current political equations, the 15-day campaign saw both ruling Congress and the BJP sweating it out under the scorching sun like never before to woo the voters of both the constituencies.

The ruling Congress deployed all its ministers including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for campaigning while BJP carried out a spirited campaign led by none other than party's old guard and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Among the two, Davanagere South caught the attention of the state over Bagalkot from day one of the campaign. The discontent among Muslims stemmed from the Congress denying them a ticket despite the community holding the largest share of votes in the constituency was the reason. Of the total 2.31 lakh voters, the constituency has around 75,000 Muslim votes.

While making a strong pitch for a ticket, the Muslim leaders argued that late MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, who represented the constituency four times before his death in December last year, in one of the meetings ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, had assured them to get ticket to the community after his retirement from electoral politics.

Brushing aside the claim, the Congress fielded 27-year-old, foreign educated Samarth Shamanuru, grandson of Shamanuru Shivashankarappa. The party defended the decision saying it only followed its tradition of nominating a family member of the deceased leader.

Protesting the decision, around 14 Muslims entered the fray including Sadiq Pailwan, a prominent Muslim leader of Davanagere. The party however persuaded him to retire from the fray and extend support to Samarth. But still 13 Muslim candidates including Afsar Kodlipete of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are in the fray.

The visible discontent prompted the Congress leadership, for the first time, to make extra efforts to woo Muslim voters, especially young voters who appeared not to have taken the denial lightly. The party fielded all its prominent Muslim leaders in the constituency to convince the community to vote for it. Former cricketer and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin was also brought to Davanagere on Tuesday as a last ditch effort to woo Muslim votes.

Besides, Muslim votes, the Congress built its campaign on its five guarantees, the clout of the Shamanuru family in the constituency, and Rs 100 crore in funds announced for the development of Davanagere town. Shamanuru family which runs educational institutes, hospitals, and multiple other businesses, has provided employment to hundreds of locals.