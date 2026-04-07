Karnataka Bypolls: Ruling Congress, Opposition BJP Lock Horns In Direct Fight
The public campaign for the Davangere South and Bagalkot by-elections concluded on Tuesday evening. Both the seats will go for polls on April 9.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Bengaluru: The high-decibel public campaign for the Davanagere South and Bagalkot bypolls concluded on Tuesday evening. Both seats will go for polls on April 9 and the results will be out on May 4.
Even though the results of these bypolls will have no bearing on the state's current political equations, the 15-day campaign saw both ruling Congress and the BJP sweating it out under the scorching sun like never before to woo the voters of both the constituencies.
The ruling Congress deployed all its ministers including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for campaigning while BJP carried out a spirited campaign led by none other than party's old guard and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
Among the two, Davanagere South caught the attention of the state over Bagalkot from day one of the campaign. The discontent among Muslims stemmed from the Congress denying them a ticket despite the community holding the largest share of votes in the constituency was the reason. Of the total 2.31 lakh voters, the constituency has around 75,000 Muslim votes.
While making a strong pitch for a ticket, the Muslim leaders argued that late MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, who represented the constituency four times before his death in December last year, in one of the meetings ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, had assured them to get ticket to the community after his retirement from electoral politics.
Brushing aside the claim, the Congress fielded 27-year-old, foreign educated Samarth Shamanuru, grandson of Shamanuru Shivashankarappa. The party defended the decision saying it only followed its tradition of nominating a family member of the deceased leader.
Protesting the decision, around 14 Muslims entered the fray including Sadiq Pailwan, a prominent Muslim leader of Davanagere. The party however persuaded him to retire from the fray and extend support to Samarth. But still 13 Muslim candidates including Afsar Kodlipete of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are in the fray.
The visible discontent prompted the Congress leadership, for the first time, to make extra efforts to woo Muslim voters, especially young voters who appeared not to have taken the denial lightly. The party fielded all its prominent Muslim leaders in the constituency to convince the community to vote for it. Former cricketer and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin was also brought to Davanagere on Tuesday as a last ditch effort to woo Muslim votes.
Besides, Muslim votes, the Congress built its campaign on its five guarantees, the clout of the Shamanuru family in the constituency, and Rs 100 crore in funds announced for the development of Davanagere town. Shamanuru family which runs educational institutes, hospitals, and multiple other businesses, has provided employment to hundreds of locals.
Samarth is also banking on his parents personal contact with the electorate of Davanagere South. Samarth's father S S Mallikarjun is the district in-charge minister and his mother Prabha Mallikarjun an MP representing Davanagere in Lok Sabha.
In Bagalkot, the party is highly banking on its five guarantees, sympathy factor arising out of the demise of sitting MLA H Y Meti and the state government's decision to start the acquisition of land that will submerge in the UKP Stage 2 project. The party has fielded Meti's son Umesh Meti to cash in on the sympathy factor.
BJP goes soft on Muslims
Locking horns with the Congress in a direct fight in both the constituencies, the BJP adopted different campaign strategies for both seats. In Davanagere South, it focused on sympathizing with Muslims while highlighting how the grand-old party ditched the community by denying it the party ticket. The saffron party also sought to emphasize that the Muslim community would have to wait two to three decades for a ticket, if they vote for Samarth. "Samarth is just 27-years old and he has a long political innings to play. If you vote for him in this election, then you will have to wait until he retires from politics," is what BJP leaders told the Muslim community.
The BJP also sought to frame the contest in Davanagere as one between an "ultra-rich dynast versus son of hamali" (porter) referring to its candidate Srinivas Dasakariyappa, whose father once worked as a hamali at a local market before entering politics.
In Bagalkot, the saffron party focused more on Hindutva, corruption charges against the Siddaramaiah government, diversion of SCP/TSP funds for guarantees and other hard topics to drum up support for its candidate Veeranna Charantimath, who represented the constituency four times. He lost to H Y Meti in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Interestingly, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is expelled from the BJP owing to his public outbursts against Yediyurappa and his son and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, campaigned actively for Charantimath. “Since Charantimath is my good friend, I am campaigning for him,” Yatnal said. Yatnal's appeal among pro-Hindu ideologues, who have a strong presence in the constituency, prevented the pro-Yediyurappa camp from openly criticizing his campaign.
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