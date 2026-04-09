ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Bypolls: Davanagere South Clocks 63% Voter Turnout, And Bagalkot 65%

Bengaluru: The polling for the bye-elections to Davanagere South and Bagalkot assembly segments was held on Thursday. The polling was smooth and peaceful in both constituencies, except for an incident in Bagalkot where a group of men belonging to a political party allegedly distributed cash to voters.

After a video of some people claiming to have received money from a political party's workers went viral, the Bagalkot police registered an FIR following an instruction from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka. "The matter was inquired into immediately, and an FIR has been registered. Further investigation is in progress," the CEO's office said.

By 5 PM, Bagalkot registered a voting turnout of 65.68%, while Davanagere South clocked 63.04%, according to the CEO, Karnataka. The turnout is likely to increase by another 2-3 percentage points by the end of the polling. The bypolls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).