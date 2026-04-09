Karnataka Bypolls: Davanagere South Clocks 63% Voter Turnout, And Bagalkot 65%
The polling was peaceful except for an incident in Bagalkot, where a group of men belonging to a political party allegedly distributed cash to voters.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Bengaluru: The polling for the bye-elections to Davanagere South and Bagalkot assembly segments was held on Thursday. The polling was smooth and peaceful in both constituencies, except for an incident in Bagalkot where a group of men belonging to a political party allegedly distributed cash to voters.
After a video of some people claiming to have received money from a political party's workers went viral, the Bagalkot police registered an FIR following an instruction from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka. "The matter was inquired into immediately, and an FIR has been registered. Further investigation is in progress," the CEO's office said.
By 5 PM, Bagalkot registered a voting turnout of 65.68%, while Davanagere South clocked 63.04%, according to the CEO, Karnataka. The turnout is likely to increase by another 2-3 percentage points by the end of the polling. The bypolls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).
The Congress fielded Meti's son, Umesh, from Bagalkot and Samarth, the grandson of Shamanuru Shivashankarappa from Davanagere South. The BJP fielded Veeranna Charantimath against Meti and Srinivas Dasakariyappa against Samarth.
Although the outcome of the bypolls has no political significance, both Congress and BJP carried out a spirited campaign in both seats, putting all their resources to work. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, along with other ministers, led the Congress campaign with the hope of retaining both seats and driving home the point that Congress is still a favourite among Karnataka voters. The loss could be seen as a negative verdict on the Siddaramaiah government's performance.
On the other hand, the BJP aims to wrest these seats from Congress to prove that the state's voters are fed up with the Congress government. The victory will also invigorate the saffron party's cadre to prepare aggressively for the next Assembly elections due in 2028.
Also Read
Assembly Bypolls: Koridang Records 41.06% Turnout, Dharamanagar At 33.51%; Karnataka Picks Up Pace